Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19: In just three years, Restay India has transformed from a single hostel in Gandhinagar into one of the country's fastest-growing student housing brands. Founded by college friends Kush Jagetia and Abhay Kursija, the company today manages 1,000+ active beds across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and is now setting its sights on Tier-1 cities including Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai, alongside plans to launch traveller hostels in destinations such as Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

With a clear mission "Redefining Student Housing" Restay aims to bring standardized, community-driven, and hotel-grade living experiences to students across India.

From Vision to Reality

Restay was born in 2022 from a simple yet powerful belief:

Student housing should feel like a home, not a compromise.

The founders saw a market filled with inconsistent quality, limited transparency, and little sense of belonging. Determined to change that, they built Restay around three pillars safety, engagement, and community.

In its early days, both founders were deeply hands-on managing facilities, talking to residents daily, and even delivering evening snacks themselves.

That early experience laid the foundation for Restay's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), property management systems, and community engagement programs, the backbone of the company's operational model today.

Rapid Growth & Proven Performance

Restay's growth trajectory has been both strong and steady:

* ₹70 lakhs+ revenue in FY24* ₹2 crore+ revenue in FY25* A 540-bed franchise property launching in FY25* Projected ₹5+ crore turnover by FY26-end* 85% average occupancy and 70%+ renewal rate

What Makes Restay Different

Restay's strength lies in its student-first model, which integrates hospitality-grade systems with the warmth of community living.

Key Differentiators:

* Room Service & Amenities: On-demand snacks, meals, and essentials delivered to rooms* Standardized SOPs: Uniform safety, hygiene, and service across all properties* Tech-Enabled Operations: In-house software for managing both property and residents* University Partnerships: Hosting local and international students* Community Lifestyle: Festivals, movie nights, interest clubs, and social events* Affordable Pricing: Luxury-level amenities at student-friendly prices

Expanding into Traveller Hostels

As Restay continues to scale its student housing network, it's also venturing into traveller and backpacker hostels, extending its philosophy of community-led living to young travellers and digital nomads.

Upcoming locations include Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Manali, and Uttarakhand each designed to combine comfort, culture, and connection.

Core Features of the Traveller Hostels:

* Vibrant social lounges, rooftop kitchens, and event spaces* Authentic local experiences from guided city walks to workshops* Safe, clean, and thoughtfully designed shared living* Flexible short and long-term stays at affordable rates

Franchise & Investment Opportunities

To support this ambitious growth, Restay has launched structured franchise and investment models, including:

* FOCO & Revenue-Sharing formats* Real Estate Conversion partnerships for hostels and co-living spaces* Investment opportunities in high-yield shared-living portfolios

The Road AheadWith its solid foundation in Gujarat and pilots underway in key metro markets, Restay aims to become India's most trusted and community-centric shared living network bridging the gap between student housing and traveller hostels.To explore brand opportunities with us, please reach out to our communications team at Reach@restayindia.com .

Do Visit our website : https://restayindia.com/

