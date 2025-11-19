School Assembly News Headlines Today, 20 November 2025: Reading news headlines during the morning assembly is an important practice that keeps students aware of current events and major developments around the world. This routine builds curiosity and keeps students informed about important updates in politics, science, sports, business, and more. Regularly listening to school assembly news headlines strengthens their general awareness, helps them form well-rounded viewpoints, and boosts their confidence in discussions and debates. Below are some of the major national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for the school assembly on November 20, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Bihar Government Formation: Nitish Kumar Elected JD(U) Legislative Party Leader Ahead of Oath Ceremony

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates South India Natural Farming Exhibition in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New App With Updated Features

Anmol Bishnoi Arrested: NIA Releases First Pic of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother in Custody After US Deportation

Assam HSLC, HS Board Exam 2026 Dates: Class 10 and 12 Board Exams To Begin in February Next Year, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Check Dates Here

International News For School Assembly

Volcano Eruption in Indonesia: Mount Semeru Erupts, Spews 54,000 Feet Ash Cloud Into Sky

Japan Fire: 1 Dead, Over 170 Buildings Damaged After Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Area in Oita

‘India Saved My Mother’s Life’: Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s Son Sajeeb Wazed Rejects Legitimacy of Her Extradition

Donald Trump Hosts Mohammed Bin Salman, Clears F-35 Jets Sale to Saudi Arabia; Finalizes Deals on Nuclear Energy and Minerals

Sports News For School Assembly

Anil Kumble Backs CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad To Open the Innings

Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Former India Captain Rohit Sharma’s Reign As Number One ODI Batter Ends As New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Claims Top Spot

Former Wicketkeeper-Batter Mark Greatbatch Elected as President of New Zealand Cricket Board

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Urmila Unni Joins BJP: Popular Malayalam Film Actor Announces Entry Into Kerala Unit

IFFI 2025: Festival Launches IFFIESTA, a Four-Day Music and Cultural Showcase in Goa

Business News For School Assembly

Tesla To Ramp Up Its India Presence With the Launch of Its 1st Full-Fledged Gurugram Centre This Month, Marking a Major Step in Expanding Volumes

Delhi’s Khan Market Remains India’s Most Expensive Retail Location, Ranks 24th Globally

Michael Jackson Tops Forbes 2025 List of Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities

Staying informed about the latest events and updates is essential for the holistic development of students. These headlines are thoughtfully selected to provide a brief snapshot of key happenings. Regular exposure to news and current affairs enables students to keep track of major national and global events, helping them grow into knowledgeable, aware, and responsible individuals.

