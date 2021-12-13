New Delhi (India), December 13 (ANI): India's retail inflation rose to 4.91 per cent in November led by a surge in the prices of fruits and vegetables, the government data showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation accelerated to 4.91 per cent in November from 4.48 per cent in the previous month, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Despite the increase, the headline inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) target range of 2-6 per cent for the fifth consecutive month. The RBI has been mandated to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Though there is a rising trend in inflation in recent months, the November 2021 figure is much better than the one recorded during the corresponding period last year. CPI inflation stood at 6.93 per cent in November 2020.

The price rise is sharper in the urban areas than the rural. CPI inflation in urban areas rose by 5.54 per cent in November 2021 while it stood at 4.29 per cent in rural. During October 2021 also the inflationary pressure in urban areas was higher. Urban CPI inflation stood at 5.04 per cent in October 2021 while for the rural areas it stood at 4.07 per cent.

However, one year back the trend was different. During November 2021, the rural inflation was higher at 7.2 per cent as compared with 6.73 per cent for the urban. (ANI)

