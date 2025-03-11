VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11: Navigating the complexities of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become significantly easier for the average citizen with the launch of www.gstinsights.com, an innovative online AI-based portal. This portal simplifies GST laws through easy-to-understand language and is backed by the expert guidance of Sandeep Garg, a senior officer from the Customs and CGST Department.

GST, a tax system often perceived as intricate, has posed challenges for the general public. To address this issue, students from the Data Science Department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore - Ruqaiya Saifee, Iram Saba Khan and Siddharth Panda - under the mentorship of Mr. Sandeep Garg, Dr. Shishir Kumar Shandilya, and Aditya Srivastav, have developed "GST Insights," an AI-powered portal as a part of their project internship.

This portal utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret official GST documents and present them in a simplified manner, offering an interactive experience similar to ChatGPT. The portal aims to demystify GST regulations and provide answers to common queries. It features question-answering capabilities, multilingual support, and up-to-date GST information. By using this portal, individuals can effortlessly understand GST rules, find solutions to GST-related questions, and stay informed about the latest updates.

The foundation of this portal was laid by Mr. Sandeep Garg, whose extensive knowledge of GST, acquired through his role as a senior GST and Customs officer, ensures the portal's accuracy and user-friendliness.

"Understanding GST should not be difficult," states Sandeep Garg. "Our objective is to make GST clear to everyone. We have created a portal using AI and our expertise, which will be easily comprehensible."

Key features of the portal include:

-Simple and Accurate Information - GST laws and regulations explained in easy language with AI assistance.

- Latest Updates - Reliable information sourced from official platforms.

- Time-Saving - Quick access to precise and useful data.

- User-Friendly Experience - Smooth navigation and an intuitive interface.

- Completely Free - Available to everyone at no cost.

- Help & Support - Get answers to your queries with a dedicated helpline.

Dr. Shishir Kumar Shandilya highlighted Sandeep Garg's experience and vision as instrumental in the portal's development. This portal is poised to be an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to understand GST. With the combined expertise of Mr. Sandeep Garg and AI, GST comprehension is now within everyone's reach. Built on a non-revenue model for public betterment, the platform provides accurate and simplified GST knowledge to all, free of cost.

For further information on GST, please visit www.gstinsights.com.

