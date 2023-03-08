Heena Sehrawat, Founder & CEO of The Heena Realty Makers has been appointed as the State President of the Haryana Real Estate Council by WICCI

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): Recently, the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) has recognized Heena Sehrawat, Founder & CEO of The Heena Realty Makers, as the newly appointed State President of the Haryana Real Estate Council. As an Influential Figure, through her council, she will strive to accelerate the career plinth for women to work in the real estate sector by setting the benchmark of women's safety and generating a positive impact on the lives of her clients and team. She will be a great resource and guide to empower women in the real estate industry.

The Council's Vision is to Systematise the disarrayed structure of the real estate industry and magnetize prolific investment & boost the economy with investors' re-indulgence.

WICCI has been a great asset for women entrepreneurs and business owners, providing support in the form of government engagement, institutional networks, global trade opportunities, and other resources. Through these services and free platforms, it has been able to help over 500,000 members in more than 150 countries. This also includes real estate services such as property management, rental advice, and financial investments. WICCI's presence has truly helped women to make their mark in the business world.

