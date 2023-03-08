San Francisco, March 8 : Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new text editor for its drawing tool, for iOS beta. The new text editor will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options available above the keyboard, reports WABetaInfo. TikTok Ban: US Senators Introduce New Bill Empowering President Joe Biden To Block Chinese Video-Sharing App.

However, it is already possible to change the text font, but the new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want. Also, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs. With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour. Apple May Limit Display Features Always-On, ProMotion to Higher iPhone 15 Pro Models.

New fonts will be available when the revamped text editor will be released to some beta testers. The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this new text editor for Android beta. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2023 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).