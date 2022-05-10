Punjab [India], May 10 (ANI/GPRC): Elevating the education system, the Punjab-based Law University RGNUL is launching an MBA course in Law that provides knowledge and understanding of both business and law aspects.

The university aims to provide higher education that will help the professionals and students to know the diverse specifications of business and law.

Also Read | Rihanna Makes Yet Another Sexy Maternity Style Statement, Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Miu Miu Co-ord Set.

During the launch, Professor G.S. Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL said, "It is very important for the corporate world to have an understanding of the law. With this course, we aim to help the young generation to upgrade their career with a deeper understanding of legal and management aspects. This course will help aspirants to open up different dimensions of career opportunities related to corporate law, law firm consultant, investment banker, business analyst, and much more."

The world is full of opportunities and challenges and thus an individual needs to upgrade their skills and knowledge. Presently, the organizations are recruiting professionals with sheer knowledge and skill related to commercial and business law, thus designing this program is a complete initiative that can equip the students with both legal and managerial knowledge. It isalso profitable for the organizations to hire candidates with dual specialization as it has a cost-cutting advantage.

Also Read | Videotex To Invest Over Rs 100 Crore To Set Up New LED TV Facility in Greater Noida.

With the MBA (Law) program, RGNUL is focusing on diversified specialization. The main vision behind this two-year course is to provide the understanding of new business demands and law ethics that is currently demanded by corporate sector. It focuses to equip the students with the tools to understand legalities from the perspective of a businessman and to understand business from the perspective of a lawyer. The degree aims at bridging the knowledge gap by bringing law and management together.

A graduate of any discipline from a recognized university/institute, with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates) in the aggregate of all years of the respective course is eligible to apply for the program. The intake process is through GMAT/CMAT/NMAT scores followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interviews.The cut-off scores for GMAT, NMAT, and CMAT for MBA(Law) admission at RGNUL are GMAT- 500 score, NMAT-180 score, and CMAT-60 percentile.

The selection of the candidates for admission to MBA(Law) program is a two-step process. In the first step, the candidates are shortlisted from among the candidates who have valid scores, who have applied to the program and submitted the application fee and those who satisfy the eligibility criteria. In the second step, the Group Discussion and Personal Interview Rounds shall be conducted.

The final selection will be done on the basis of composite scores of the candidates. The last date to apply for the course for the upcoming session is June 15th, 2022.

This course offers a distinctive approach that directs the students with conceptual knowledge and interpersonal skills for efficient decision making and helps them understand and resolve critical business problems. It will help the students in discovering fresh perspectives and new business horizons and develop their overall personality of the students which will help them in becoming a driving force of change through entrepreneurial leadership.

This course integrates conceptual knowledge and training through internship programs which will help the students in gaining practical exposure.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)