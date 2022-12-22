New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): RISE, an innovative, industry-led, tech-first ed-tech platform announced the launch of - RUNWAY GET SET HACK by RISE, a 3-month long Entrepreneurship Edition, in collaboration with Viral Fission.

The Hackathon is conceptualized for the student entrepreneurs of India, to showcase their unique & scalable tech startup ideas. The aim of the hackathon is to provide the young entrepreneurs with the right exposure to the field that will serve as a catalyst to help transform their business ideas into scaling start-ups.

RISE also partnered with prominent names in the entrepreneurship and academic industries to make this Hackathon a holistically experiential runway for the participants. The startup has partnered with Maharashtra State Innovation Society and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education as their state partners, Moonshot Ventures as their capital partners, Draper University as their academic partners and India Accelerator as the Knowledge partner. Additionally, Symbiosis Center for Media & Communication, MIT Innovation Hub, IIIT Pune, Mithibai College, Mumbai and TiE, Mumbai were their outreach partners.

Dates for Get Set Hack by RISE - V.2

7th Oct - 20th Nov - Open Registrations Forms

20th Nov - Shortlist top 1000

20th Nov - 27th Nov - Evaluation of top 1000 through detailed questionnaire to shortlist top 100

28thNov -15th Dec - Top 100 teams to start Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship Program (virtual)

15th Dec - 20th Dec - Submission of Detailed Pitch Deck

5th Jan - Announcement of top 10

Jan 2023 - Top 10 finalists present their ideas to the jury, Award Ceremony

Commenting on the launch of GET SET HACK by RISE V2, Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE stated, "We are elated to launch the second version of the GET SET HACK by RISE, this time focused to identify and bring to the young student entrepreneurs to the highlight. The previous version was a massive success with more than 22K participants making it the biggest cybersecurity hackathon of its kind in India's history. We have high expectations from the entrepreneurship version as 2000 teams have enrolled for their participation in the hackathon. We look forward to associating with India Accelerator and Draper University." Maharashtra State Innovation Society & Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education to be associated as a government partner along with as a Capital partner. Renowned names like Deepak Nagpal & Pannkaj Chopra, Managing Partners at India Accelerator are part of the Jury.

Highlighting the industry's insights, RISE shares that 62% of Gen Z indicate they have started or intend to start their own business. Over the last few years, the perspective towards startups and entrepreneurship has tremendously evolved with more awareness of success stories through social media. 56% Gen Z and Millennials get their financial advice online and on social media. Young founders are primarily interested in companies which function as digitally native brands.

Commenting on the collaboration with GET SET HACK by RISE V2, Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner, India Accelerator stated, "This is India's decade and in fact India's century. A big force and enabler of this is the wave of Entrepreneurship. We at India Accelerator (Awarded Best Accelerator by Startup India) are excited to be supporting Runway by RISE to help young and budding founders in their startup journey."

The Hackathon also offers an exciting prize pool for winners, as the top 3 winners will get an all Paid Trip to Silicon Valley to attend the fully paid Hero Training program from Draper University and the top 10 participants will get access to network of mentors & angel investors*. In addition to this, the best 100 participants will get to attend the Fundamentals of entrepreneurship (virtual) program by Draper University.

The GET SET HACK by RISE V2 comes in the backdrop of the massive success of the GET SET HACK by RISE-V1 (Secure the World with Cryptography) as it witnessed participation from more than 22 thousand participants, making it one of India's largest hackathon for cybersecurity. RISE partnered with Thrive DX & the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for the hackathon V1 where the participants were given exclusive training by Israeli cybersecurity experts via workshops, webinars & self-study modules before they took part in the final hackathon.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. They help students to transform & succeed in the fields of technology, data science, analytics, artificial intelligence, public policy, cybersecurity, finance & accounting, fintech, global business administration, marketing research, and more.

RISE also works with Universities and other higher education institutions by providing full stack services which enable them to go digital and increase their reach across geographies. Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability.

Based out of Pune, with offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and boasting an 80-member strong team, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the coming financial year.

