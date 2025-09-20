PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 20: RPS Group, a leading real estate developer in India, is pleased to announce that it hosted a high-level Thai business delegation at its flagship project RPS 12th Avenue on Friday, September 19, 2025. The visit was facilitated by the Thai Trade Center under the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi.

The delegation comprised 25 leading Thai exporters of construction materials who are visiting India to explore business opportunities in the country's growing real estate and infrastructure sector. The visit aimed to foster bilateral trade relationships and identify potential collaboration areas between Thai construction material suppliers and Indian real estate developers. Key members of the delegation included Theeraphon Kowphatthanakit, Assistant Director General, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, and Parisa Puachpaisan, Deputy Director, Thai Trade Center, New Delhi.

During the scheduled visit from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the delegates toured the RPS 12th Avenue project with a special focus on the innovative construction technologies being implemented. They observed how RPS Group is using modern gate systems, MS structures, and most notably, SEG walls in its developments. Senior leadership from SEG also accompanied the Thai delegates to demonstrate the advanced wall technologies being used.

The technology used in the 5BHK apartment at RPS Auria also drew strong attention. The walls in this apartment are constructed using the SCG precast compound wall system, a prefabricated wall technology still relatively limited in Indian construction. This system offers multiple advantages - fewer joints, lightweight structure, durability, and ease of installation. The Thai business delegates visited this 5BHK show apartment at RPS Auria to witness firsthand the quality of construction and the practical utility of this advanced prefabricated wall system. They expressed that they were highly impressed with the standards maintained by RPS Group and the innovative use of construction materials.

Mr. Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group, said:"The Thai delegation's keen interest in our use of SEG wall systems, advanced gate technologies, MS structures, and SCG precast compound wall panels underscores RPS Group's commitment to innovation. Their appreciation of our construction practices is a strong validation of the standards we uphold. This motivates us to consistently set new benchmarks in quality, efficiency, and sustainability within the Indian real estate sector."

Mr. Shashank Gupta, Director, RPS Group, expressed enthusiasm about the visit:"We are honored to host the Thai business delegation and showcase our development standards at RPS Auria. Their keen interest in our adoption of modern gates, MS structures, SEG wall technologies, and SCG precast compound wall systems reinforces our commitment to incorporating international quality materials and innovative construction techniques in our projects."

This visit represents a significant opportunity to strengthen economic ties between Thailand and India in the construction sector. Thai companies offer world-class construction materials and technologies that can enhance quality and efficiency in Indian real estate projects.

About RPS Group: RPS Group is a renowned real estate developer with a portfolio of premium residential and commercial projects across North India. Known for their commitment to quality and innovation, the group has delivered numerous landmark developments over the past decade.

