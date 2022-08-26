Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saaki, the leading homegrown D2C Fashion brand by Sushruthi Krishna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins hands with Relove (a fashion recycling technology platform) to launch the Relove Saaki initiative to establish their commitment towards 'Responsible Fashion'.

This initiative will help the consumers to make thoughtful fashion decisions that allow them to buy and sell their pre-loved Saaki garments thereby extending the life cycle of a product.

As per statistics, the fashion industry contributes to 10 per cent of the world's carbon emissions and approximately 9 billion clothes are left idle in the closets. Each garment resold can save 6 times its weight in CO2, thus, limiting the environmental impact of fashion.

Excited about the new initiative, Sushruthi Krishna, the Founder of Saaki, said, "At Saaki, we always look for ways to give back. We started with using sustainable packaging materials for our orders. With Relove Saaki, we are taking another step towards being a responsible fashion brand. This initiative is an ideal example of how brands can continue to grow while having a limited impact on the environment through rethinking business practices and shifting focus on innovation. We are positive that our consumers will find this addition valuable."

Popular South Actor and Co-founder of Saaki, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said, "I have inculcated many sustainable practices in my life and we wanted to translate that in a meaningful way to our customers at Saaki. With Relove Saaki, we are encouraging a responsible way of shopping that will help build sustainable habits among our consumers."

Positive about the association with Saaki, Prateek Gupta, the Founder of Relove, said, "Technology has the power to change the way we have structured business models in the past. The possibilities have been extended by building circular technologies that are user-friendly and we hope to change the way the world works."

Saaki consumers can sell and buy products online by following a few simple steps.

How to Sell:1. Login to Saaki account and view the wardrobe.2. Pick the item one wants to sell from their purchase history.3. List the item by just entering a few details.4. Once sold, Saaki will send a shipping label and package, to ship the product to its new lover.

How to Buy:1. Click the Relove category page on www.saaki.co2. Select the product one wants to Relove. View images and the note from the seller.3. Add to cart and checkout. The dress will be shipped to the buyer from the seller.

Launched in 2020, Saaki is a D2C ethnic fashion brand from the house of 'Merch Brands'. Inspired by the Indian aesthetic with a refined modern touch, Saaki is a brand co-created with South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Former Miss India winner Sushruthi Krishna.

Saaki has scaled to revenue of 2-digit crores annually, in less than 2 years of launching, with 70 per cent of revenue coming in organically through its much-loved community. The brand is now shipping to over 15+ countries internationally. Saaki is growing very rapidly with new categories launches and new distribution channels.

Saaki merchandise has an Indian essence with a contemporary global appeal.

For more information, please visit www.saaki.co.

