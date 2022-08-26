National Sports Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In India, National Sports Day is observed on August 29 every year to honour the hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary. Also called Rashtriya Khel Diwas, Sports Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the great personality whose talent helped India dominate over other countries in international field hockey. The national day is also observed to mark the importance of sports and raise awareness about the sporting activities in one's life. Know about the National Sports Day 2022 date in India ahead of the important observance! Get full details about the history and significance of the day that celebrates Dhyan Chand's birthday.

When is National Sports Day 2022 in India?

Since 2012, India has celebrated Major Dhyan Chand's birthday as Sports Day. National Sports Day 2022 will be marked on August 29, Monday, when the President of India will confer various sports awards such as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Awards, etc. Several sporting events are also held on this day to spread the word about the significance of sports in everyday life. Women’s Equality Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About How To Celebrate This Annual Commemoration of a Historic Win for Women

History and Significance of National Sports Day

Regarded as one of the greatest field hockey players in the game's history, Major Dhyan Chand made extraordinary contributions to popularising Indian hockey on the international level. Born Dhyan Singh on August 29, 1905, in Uttar Pradesh, the 'Magician of hockey' began his career with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. He used to practice hockey in the moonlight, making him earn the famous name, 'Chand'. He played his first international hockey match in 1948. His extraordinary skills, super control and finesse led India to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. His goal-scoring feats and remarkable influence made India a master in the field of hockey. The Government of India honoured Dhyan Chand with its third highest civilian award, Padma Bhusan, in 1956. 'The Wizard' died in 1979 from liver cancer. However, his legacy inspires youngsters and sportspersons who remember Dhyan Chand for his contributions. 10 Mind-Boggling Facts About Indian Sports & Sportspersons to Celebrate the Special Day!

National Sports Day is celebrated to pay tribute to Hockey Ka Jaadugar. Sporting events are organised at educational and public institutions to spread awareness about sports and how it plays a significant role in one's life. The President gives away major sports-related awards on this day, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, India. People commemorate the legendary figure on his birth anniversary, who served as the perfect inspiration for all the citizens. Major Dhyan Chand's legacy keeps motivating people to take up sports as a career and make efforts to bring laurels to the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).