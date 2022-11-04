New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/SRV): Sacci Mucci, a youth-focused brand, selling chic canvas bags has launched this September a new line of hand-printed bags. In addition to the fashionable prints, the bags are durable, scratch-proof, and water-resistant as well as carry the bespoke and personal feel that hand-crafted products have, each being a singular piece with the human touch.

In view of the launch, an enthusiastic Lalan Ram, the Founder of Sacci Mucci said, "Our single-minded goal is to create world-class bags for the young and vibrant folks. The urban, trendy look of the new line will be perfect for the busy yet fashionable city life where there is an increasing demand for bespoke and long-lasting accessories. Every single day we toil to realize the dream to see Sacci Mucci products lining the streets, owned by every consumer in the country. To bring out the most innovative designs we work closely with some of the most skilled craftsmen in the industry. Most of our efforts are dedicated to making the bags affordable while maintaining the quality."

Since its inception, by Lalan in January 2020, Sacci Mucci, living up to its name, has been committed to 'staying true to its niche, expanding the aesthetics arena of coated canvas bags with innovative and youthful prints and designs. Lalan distils his prolonged experience in the art and design industry and his learnings from his prestigious alma mater, NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology), Delhi, to bring to the consumers a world-class array of products. In his aim to stand out from the competition, Lalan personally works with the artisans to bring forth unique bags to the market.

The clever pricing of high-quality Sacci Mucci bags has blurred the demarcation between luxury products and high-street fashion. Owing to the combination of affordable pricing and premium quality, the brand attracts over 100 orders a day, garnering currently about 2.5 crores annually with projections to earn 25 crores per annum in the next 5 years. With the advent of the new website, which was launched 2 months ago to grab more eyeballs for the products and the ever-expanding customer base, Sacci Mucci is set to become a household name.

For more information, please visit: https://www.saccimucci.com/

