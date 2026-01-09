BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9: In a heartwarming celebration of childhood wonder, Sagebrook International School proudly sponsored the Festival of Play, organized by Star Papaya, at Saptaparni in Hyderabad. This enchanting screen-free weekend drew hundreds of families, offering a perfect showcase for Sagebrook's commitment to play-based learning, freedom, independence, and holistic early childhood development.

As a premium IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) school in partnership with the prestigious Whitgift School, UK, Sagebrook brought its child-centered philosophy to life. Head of School, Ms. Zoë L. Hauser, personally led the "Build Your Own Adventure" block play workshop, delighting children aged 2-6 with opportunities to unleash creativity and problem-solving through guided, open-ended exploration.

Sagebrook further enriched the Festival of Play by hosting insightful expert panels on setting thoughtful parenting boundaries and nurturing children's independence in today's world. The school also led intimate sharing circles centred on healing through art and stories, fostering a love for reading, and building supportive communities for families.

"The overwhelming response reaffirmed our belief that true learning thrives when children are free to play, inquire, and connect," shared Ms. Zoë L. Hauser.

This partnership highlights Sagebrook's dedication to creating nurturing environments where curiosity, empathy, and emotional well-being flourish. As Hyderabad's emerging leader in progressive, globally-inspired education, Sagebrook continues to empower young minds with lifelong skills in a warm, innovative setting.

Discover more about Sagebrook's transformative approach at www.sagebrook.in or contact admissions@sagebrook.in.

