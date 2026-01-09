Varanasi, January 9: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has officially launched 121 online credit-ready courses for the January–April 2026 session, marking a significant expansion of its digital education footprint. Serving as the National Coordinator for the Institute of National Importance (INI) domain under the Ministry of Education, BHU is spearheading a collaborative effort that brings multiple premier institutions onto a single digital platform. Registration is currently open at swayam.gov.in/INI and will remain available until February 28, 2026.

This semester’s catalog integrates offerings from three major institutions. BHU leads the initiative with 71 courses covering a wide range of disciplines, including medicine, law, engineering, management, and the humanities. BHU SET Result 2025: Banaras Hindu University To Announce BHU School Entrance Test Exam Results Soon at bhuonline.in, Know Steps To Check.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is contributing 48 programs, with subjects ranging from Arabic to Zoology. Additionally, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has introduced two specialized courses focusing on forensic accounting and defense and strategic studies. Most programs are scheduled to begin on January 26, 2026.

Aligning with NEP 2020

The new curriculum is designed to meet the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing interdisciplinary learning and skill acquisition. To support university credit transfers, the catalog includes various categories such as:

AEC: Ability Enhancement Courses

SEC: Skill Enhancement Courses

VAC: Value Added Courses

MD: Multidisciplinary Courses

Dr. Ashutosh Mohan, National Coordinator for INI-SWAYAM, noted that the initiative aims to provide "access, flexibility, and quality," ensuring that motivated students from all academic backgrounds can enhance their professional prospects. BHU to Soon Open Calls for Proposals to Establish Major Research Facilities.

Global Partnerships and Entrepreneurship

A highlight of the 2026 session is the debut of two internationally co-developed courses created in partnership with the SEPT Competence Centre at the University of Leipzig, Germany.

These courses, "Digital Marketing and Branding for Start-ups" and "Foundations of Digital Entrepreneurship," are tailored for first-time founders. They cover practical skills such as customer discovery, media mix measurement, and go-to-market strategies.

Enhancing Accessibility

To ensure inclusivity, several courses are offered in Hindi or bilingual formats. The platform also features structured learner support, including weekly data monitoring to track student progress and proctored assessments to maintain academic rigor.

Since its inception, the SWAYAM initiative has aimed to bridge the digital divide by providing free, high-quality resources to learners across India. While the course content is free, students seeking a formal certificate are required to register for in-person exams, which are scheduled for June 17–21, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).