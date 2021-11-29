Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Since 1959, Sakal India Foundation (SIF) has empowered students through scholarships, education loans and career mentoring.

It started by encouraging deserving students from weak financial backgrounds by offering them scholarships and financial aid. Currently, SIF has helped thousands of students, teachers, and professionals, with distinguished merit.

An excellent education is a combination of academics and character development through strengthening values and mindsets. Thus, SIF boasts interest-free loans for students studying abroad. Be it a yearly scholarship program, child sponsorship programs, career development scholarships, ensuring that everyone has a quality education.

SIF aligns with the UN SDG 4 Education Goals. It offers Free Primary & Secondary Education. Equal access to quality Pre-Primary Education, affordable technical, vocational, Higher Education. SIF conducts a webinar every month to increase the number of people with relevant skills for financial success.

Here are a few ways one can collaborate with SIF to help students

Help students from class 10 to graduation through the Career Development Program. Around 5,304 students have benefitted to date.

Offer to be a Title Bank Sponsor for the Interest-Free Loan Scholarship.

Support the Loan Scholarship for students pursuing an MBA in Finance.

Become a SIF Sponsor Partner to conduct Webinars for teachers and students.

At SIF, contribution to the Funds will guarantee support to Deserving Students. One or more individuals' entire academic year can be sponsored through CDS. Research activity can be encouraged by donating through Research Grants/Fellowships. A contribution can also be made towards a student's interest-free loan fund for studying abroad.

Why one should donate funds to SIF

Selection of deserving students by expert panel members

Support from the Sakal Media Group

Registered NGO with 80G

12A and FCRA Certificates

Donors get Tax Deductible receipts for all donations

Donations accepted in worldwide currencies with FCRA Tax Exemption.

Decisions determine destiny -- how true these words are for Mrunal More and her family. Instead of giving in to pressure from relatives, Mrunal's father, a rickshaw driver, decided not to be an obstacle in helping her achieve her dream to become a doctor, but encouraged her to study further.

To which, she has validated with panache, by securing good scores in her exams. Last year, she secured admission at Sinhgad Dental College to pursue a bachelor's in Dental Surgery. A 10,000 INR scholarship every year from SIF helped her pave this path to Dental college. It has been an arduous journey for Mrunal. The family's stress on education is paying off. Mrunal's brother is studying to become an engineer.

Contact www.sakalindiafoundation.com for further information or write to us at contactus@sakalindiafoundation.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)