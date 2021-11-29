After launching the JioPhone Next 4G affordable smartphone, Reliance Jio is rumoured to bring Jio TV and Jio Tablet in India. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the telecom company is working on its tablet and smart TV. Both these products are expected to debut in India next year. The JioPhone Next was introduced as an entry-level device this June. We expect the company to launch its tablet and TV to target the budget segment. Jio Reportedly Discontinues Cheapest Recharge Plans Ahead of JioPhone Next Launch.

Jio TV is likely to come with smart features such as support for OTT apps. The device is said to be affordable and might be offered with its set-up box, which the company offers with Jio Fiber broadband. The TV is also expected to come in multiple size options.

On the other hand, Jio Tablet is rumoured to come with a large screen and pre-installed Google Play Store. It is likely to be powered by an entry-level Qualcomm processor and could run on PragatiOS. As a reminder, PragatiOS UI is used by the company in the JioPhone Next smartphone. The Jio Tablet will rival the likes of Realme and Motorola and is said to come with aggressive pricing.

