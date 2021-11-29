Mumbai, November 26: A shocking case of fraud has come to light from Mumbai where an 86-year-old retired doctor was duped for Rs 1.31 lakh by a fraudster who claimed he was an MTNL employee. The complaint was registered at Mahim police station by the granddaughter of the victim on November 26.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, the fraudster called the victim and told her that he is an MTNL employee and her sim card porting charges are pending, if not paid, the services may disconnect. Believing the man, the victim asked the procedure for the payment of fees. The fraudster then told her to download a mobile application called QuickSupport, a third-party mobile application that lets a third person see your mobile activities. Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Doctor Falls Prey to KYC Cyber Fraud, Loses Over Rs 2 Lakh.

The victim then made a small payment as told by the fraudster. Meanwhile, he saw her bank details through his device and transferred Rs 1.31 lakh in multiple transactions using her bank details. Upon receiving transaction messages from the bank, she panicked and called her granddaughter. Who then blocked the debit card and approached the bank. The bank asked them to inform the police and register a formal complaint.

