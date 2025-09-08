BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 8: TECNO Mobile India, a continually evolving technology brand, announces the sale of its latest innovation- the world's slimmest 3D curved smartphone, TECNO POVA Slim 5G. Engineered for users who demand style, speed, and smart technology in one ultra-slim package. Backed by TECNO's 3B philosophy, this device is designed to empower India's new-age digital generation by addressing the basics, such as uninterrupted connectivity, inclusive and practical technology, and availability of design options that most smartphones in India still fall short of. The device will go on sale starting September 8 across retail outlets pan-India.

Also Read | Kanpur Horror: Man's Skeletal Remains Recovered 10 Months After Being Sedated, Hacked to Death and Buried by Wife and Lover in UP; Accused Arrested.

Best Design: Ultra-Slim Meets DurabilityAt just 5.95mm and 156g, the POVA Slim 5G holds the title of the world's slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone. It features the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design, which lights up with calls, notifications, and even user moods turning your phone into a smart companion.

Its 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 4500-nits peak brightness, delivering smooth, vivid, and immersive visuals for gaming, streaming, and more.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan CONFIRMS Reuniting With Rajinikanth After 46 Years at SIIMA 2025; Is LCU Fame Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Helming the Dream Collab?.

Despite its slim form, durability is uncompromised with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, Military Grade MIL-STD 810H protection, and an IP64 rating.

Best AI: Ella AI Built for IndiaEquipped with Ella AI, TECNO's smart assistant, the phone supports Indian languages and offers features like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring - making the device smarter, more intuitive, and highly personalized for Indian users.

Best Signal: Strong, Reliable ConnectivityThe POVA Slim 5G features 5G+ Carrier Aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, Dual SIM Dual Active, and TUV Rheinland High Network Performance certification, ensuring fast, stable connectivity across India.

Powered with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB) and 128GB storage, it guarantees lag-free usage for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.

POVA Slim 5G will be available in three stunning shades - Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black- priced at INR 19,999 across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)