Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): An item song music video 'Bollywood' starring Sangeeta Tiwari is making waves across the globe, garnering more than 1 million views in just three days of its release on the ST Series YouTube channel.

Termed the 'Item song of the year, 'Bollywood has glued audiences at home and abroad as well and still is continuing to achieve new heights of success. The music video is directed by Rajiv S Ruia, music and lyrics are given by Laxmi Narayan.

Ritu Pathak, who became famous with the songs like 'Jalebi Bai', has beautifully sung the item number in her melodious voice to make it impact full amongst the millennials.

Music director Laxmi Narayan took to his social media handle and thanked fans for showering the song with much praise and love.

Actress Sangeeta Tiwari is seen with Aman Kumar in the item song, which is shot on the dance floor. Choreographer Dev Thape has worked hard with the dance moves to make the item number song successful.

It is the first music video item song of Sangeeta Tiwari, who has worked with many stars in the Bhojpuri and Bollywood film industries.

https://youtu.be/MlWZISN7hng

https://www.instagram.com/st_series2022/

https://www.facebook.com/ST-Series-101820915978354

https://twitter.com/STSeries10

