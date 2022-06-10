New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels, one of the fastest growing hospitality chains in India with over 95 operating hotels across 65 destinations in India and Africa, today opened The Vaishnodevi Sarovar Portico, Katra.

Its latest outpost and first in Katra, at the foothills of Vaishnodevi Ji, which is inaugurated jointly by Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels & Pushpa Devi, Chairperson, Katra Mata Vaishno Devi Hotels & Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. here today in presence of Parvez Dewan, Former Advisor to Governor/Secretary Tourism Govt. of India, KMVDHR Pvt. Ltd.'s Managing Director, Rakesh Wazir, Director Raj Singh, Shashi Thakur, Chairman Hotel Association Katra Shyam Lal Kesar, Sr. Vice President Virender Kesar and others.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Inaugurates the Nirali Multi-Specialty Cancer Hospital in Navsari, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

While speaking on the occasion Bakaya said, "Sarovar Hotels pilgrim portfolio comprises of hotels in Amritsar, Badrinath, Bodhgaya, Haridwar, Junagadh, Somnath, Tirupati and Vrindavan. The hotel seamlessly complements Sarovar's existing hotels in J&K including RK Sarovar Portico, Srinagar and Viraj Sarovar Portico, Jammu."

He further adds Katra not just serves as the base camp for devotees going to Mata Vaishnodevi temple but also to nearby places of tourist attraction. Katra also offers other sightseeing options- Patnitop, Sanasar, Mansar lake, Nau Devian, Dhansar, Dera Baba Banda, Siar Baba and Devi Pindian, all in close vicinity of the hotel.

Also Read | Bhanuka Rajapaksa Recalled to Sri Lanka's ODI Squad for Series Against Australia.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels, says, "We are delighted to open yet another hotel in the pilgrim destination, Katra. With Jammu and Kashmir emerging as one of our key markets, we look forward to further growth and increased traffic contribution from our hotels here. We will continue to focus on our expansion and also strengthen our position as we look to spread farther across North India."

Rakesh Wazir Managing Director of KMVD Hotels & Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. said, "The Vaishnodevi Sarovar Portico is a green 1.5 acres property at the entrance of Katra, adjoining SMVD Shrine Board Central office, 500 meters before Katra Bus Stand and 550 meters from newly made Railway Station. The holy Trikuta Mountains, where Goddess Vaishnodevi ji lives can be seen from within and outside the hotel. The hotel in addition to double rooms has, spacious suites also. Restaurant with 100% pure vegetarian cuisine offering North Indian, South Indian, Chinese and continental cuisine. For Social gatherings, it offers a spacious Conference/Banquet Hall facility. We look forward to welcoming our guests."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)