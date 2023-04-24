New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/SRV): Sarvanga Education - after successfully launching a virtual learning portal catering to middle classes (VI) to higher classes (XII) along with preparatory classes for NEET and JEE - it is all set to commence a whole new kind of 'hybrid education' service in tier two and tier three cities across a major part of the country.

The sole objective of this grand project is to enable students of these rather remote and underdeveloped towns and localities to have access to quality teaching aids at a relatively pocket-friendly cost.

Finding and availing high-quality teaching solutions and qualified teaching personnel have always been a challenge for students and guardians, especially in smaller towns and places. With a surge in the demand for school education with modern curriculum and pedagogy, the need for superior teaching support has become even more important presently.

With access to quality tutorials and a holistic way of tending to and nurturing the mental health of the students through regular psychological sessions, Sarvanga aims to make a significant difference in the lives of our future generations, addressing and alleviating the disparity that stems from geographical and oftentimes socio-economic barriers. Identifying the core needs of the students of middle and high schools and bringing appropriate and seamless solutions to them in virtual mode - irrespective of their diverse location is what the organization strives for.

The project would also provide employment solutions to local job seekers by inducting suitable localities to the nearby learning centers. They can comfortably work at their places and make themselves part of a growing and richly rewarding sector.

Sarvanga plans to come up with 25 such knowledge hubs throughout the north and northeast of the country, by the end of the current financial year.

With education entering the new era of hybrid and virtual learning facilities, Sarvanga is all set to create a wholesome and enriching learning experience that would be empowering and economical as well.

