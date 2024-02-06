PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted life insurers in the country, continues to reinforce the need for accomplishing one's aspirations while taking care of familial responsibilities with its #ApneLiye ApnoKe Liyecampaign, relayed again this year. The thought is to keep inspiring every Indian consumer to champion the spirit of 'Responsible Ambition' and encourage them to explore their own 'wants' while securing the 'needs' of their loved ones. The campaign continues to underscore the delicate balance between personal aspirations and familial responsibilities thereby inspiring every individual nationwide to adopt a 'Responsible Ambition'.

In an era where personal dreams intertwine seamlessly with familial commitments, SBI Life's campaign celebrates those who fearlessly pursue their ambitions while fulfilling their roles as responsible family members.

The unique narrative of the campaign unfolds through the lens of a daughter recounting her father's journey - a poignant tale of 'Rishabh,' a man who embarks on an entrepreneurial journey, balancing the challenges of a new chapter in life and ensuring a financially secure future for his family. Embracing the challenges of a new chapter in his life, including the arrival of his first child, Rishabh exemplifies resilience and determination. The TVC beautifully captures his dedication to not only realizing his passion but also securing a financially stable future for his family. As his daughter turns 16, she proudly presents a project inspired by her father's unwavering commitment, encouraging others to embrace their dreams with the rallying cry, '#ApneLiye ApnoKe Liye.'

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR at SBI Life, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "SBI Life remains at the forefront of comprehending the evolving needs of today's consumer. The surge of the need for 'responsible ambition' continues to captivate individuals nationwide, where the coexistence of personal dreams and family responsibilities is becoming a societal norm. This campaign serves as more than a mere directive; it embodies the essence of trust and reliability that SBI Life is known for. We stand as enablers, encouraging individuals to pursue their dreams with the assurance that their loved ones and responsibilities are secured. Our ongoing campaign humbly celebrates the balance between personal ambitions and family responsibilities, reflecting the enduring values of trust, reliability, and commitment that define SBI Life."

As SBI Life Insurance embarks on the second year of the campaign, the company aims to inspire even more individuals to pursue their passions fearlessly while nurturing their familial bonds.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

