New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/The PRTree): The reasons and incidents of Kashmiri Pandits leaving Kashmir in the 90s have been shown as a burning topic in the film industry. Now writer-director Sanoj Mishra's film Kashi to Kashmir presents a very emotional story which travels from Kashi to Kashmir.

The special screening of the film was organised under the preview category of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars Shravani Sahay, Gobind Namdev, Zakir Hussain, Omkardas Manikpuri, Vikas Chaudhary, Rajveer Singh, Aditya Roy, Anil Anjunil and Uzma Ahmed in various roles.

On this occasion, Director Sanoj Mishra said that "Kashi to Kashmir '' screening at Cannes Film Festival is a proud and happy occasion for the entire team, it is the happiest moment of my life as a filmmaker. The film has a very sensitive issue and after doing a lot of research, I have shot this film.

Produced under the banners of Pioneer Films, Rudransh Entertainment, Sinox Entertainment and Sanoj Mishra Films, Kashi To Kashmir is produced by Sanjay Dhiman, Ravi Sudha Chaudhary, Deepak Pandit and Brijesh Singh. The film is written and directed by Sanoj Mishra, the film's music composer is Ali Faisal, cinematographer Satpal Singh, editor Ranjit Prasad, the film is shot in Srinagar's Dal Lake, Anantnag, Kupwara, Jammu, Sitapur, Unnao, Lucknow, Kotdwar, Auli, and Banaras. The film will be screened in cinema houses soon.

