Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 27 (ANI): Markets regulator SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of the Sahara Group firm, its chief Subrata Roy and others to recover Rs 6.42 crore in the matter of violating norms in the issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs).

The proceedings against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava included interest, all costs, charges and expenses, the SEBI said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | WICKET! Over: 25.2 Sedezhalie 10 Ct Abishek Porel B Ishan Porel, Nagaland 74/6 … – Latest Tweet by BCCI Domestic.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also ordered to attach all demat accounts, the mutual funds of the accounts of Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava. It also said no debit shall be made in the said accounts until further notice. However, credits, if any, into the accounts may be allowed.

In its order in June, the regulator levied a penalty totalling Rs 6 crore on Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava. (ANI)

Also Read | WhatsApp Won’t Function on Some Android and iOS Smartphones After December 31; Check Full List Those Devices Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)