New Delhi, December 27 : Meta owned instant chat platform WhatsApp is known for continuous updates and changes. As the year 2022 draws to an end, WhatsApp is working on innumerable updates, but it will also end support for some of the Android and iOS devices. Due to these devices’ limited hardware and software capabilities, they will no longer be getting the latest OS version updates. This will result in the inability of supporting WhatsApp on these devices after December 31, 2022.
Hence, the users who are still running the app on these outdated devices are requested to upgrade to a newer device to continue using WhatsApp. The decision of ending support to such outdated devices by WhatsApp is due to the company's efforts to offer the best and secured experience to the users. Twitter Files: Microblogging Platform Suppressed COVID-19 Information and Other Content, Suspended Top Experts During Coronavirus Pandemic.
List of Devices On Which WhatsApp Might Not Work After December 31, 2022 :
Here's a list of the devices that will be affected after 31st December due to the end of WhatsApp support. WhatsApp users who wish to check if their old device falls under this inconvenience, check out the following list: Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- Memo ZTE V956
- Quad XL
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
It is good to upgrade to a newer device that will support proper Operating System updates, as this will ensure WhatsApp's proper functioning alongside proper safety and security of your personal data.
