New Delhi, December 27 : Meta owned instant chat platform WhatsApp is known for continuous updates and changes. As the year 2022 draws to an end, WhatsApp is working on innumerable updates, but it will also end support for some of the Android and iOS devices. Due to these devices’ limited hardware and software capabilities, they will no longer be getting the latest OS version updates. This will result in the inability of supporting WhatsApp on these devices after December 31, 2022.

Hence, the users who are still running the app on these outdated devices are requested to upgrade to a newer device to continue using WhatsApp. The decision of ending support to such outdated devices by WhatsApp is due to the company's efforts to offer the best and secured experience to the users.

List of Devices On Which WhatsApp Might Not Work After December 31, 2022 :

Here's a list of the devices that will be affected after 31st December due to the end of WhatsApp support. WhatsApp users who wish to check if their old device falls under this inconvenience, check out the following list:

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

Memo ZTE V956

Quad XL

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

It is good to upgrade to a newer device that will support proper Operating System updates, as this will ensure WhatsApp's proper functioning alongside proper safety and security of your personal data.

