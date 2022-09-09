Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex soared past 60,000 points mark in the morning session on Friday. However, it trimmed the gains in the afternoon dragged by selling pressure in auto, metal and energy stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 98.92 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 59,787.14 points at 12.14 pm against its previous day's close at 59,688.22 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day sharply higher at 60,045.75 points and surged to 60,119.80 points in the early morning trade.

The Sensex is trading in the positive for the second consecutive day. The index had gained 659.31 points or 1.12 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 31.95 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 17,830.70 points against its previous day's close at 17,798.75 points.

Earlier, the Nifty started the day sharply higher at 17,923.35 points and touched a high of 17,925.95 points in morning trade.

The Nifty had gained 174.35 points or 0.99 per cent on Thursday.

There was good buying support in banking and IT stocks. IndusInd Bank jumped 2.73 per cent to Rs 1138.35. State Bank of India soared 1.74 per cent to Rs 554.20. HDFC Bank jumped 0.73 per cent to Rs 1508.

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, ITC, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among the major Sensex gainers.

There was selling pressure in auto, metal and energy stocks. Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 1.08 per cent to Rs 1307. Maruti Suzuki fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 8732.15.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.59 per cent down at Rs 2570.

Other major Sensex losers were: L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation and Sun Pharma. (ANI)

