Davos [Switzerland], January 24: Chairperson of the Jindal Foundation and Chancellor of OP Jindal University, Shallu Jindal, highlighted the Jindal Foundation's commitment to driving positive social and economic change during her participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She also showcased the Foundation's impactful initiatives that foster economic growth and empower future generations.

Jindal joined Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, in a panel discussion on 'From Skill Gaps to Skill Gains' at the India Pavilion, hosted by Invest India. She outlined the successful collaboration between the Jindal Foundation and the Government of India in addressing skill gaps and promoting employability. She commended Minister Mr. Jayant Chaudhary for his outstanding work in skill development. The session also highlighted key initiatives of the Jindal Foundation aimed at bridging skill gaps, improving employability, and empowering individuals in underserved communities.

Participating in the session titled 'Generational Wealth,' organised by the Women Inspiring Network, Jindal elaborated on the Jindal Foundation's impactful initiatives designed to uplift marginalised communities. She emphasised how these initiatives foster a cycle of economic growth, enabling future generations to build and sustain wealth within their communities.

Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Naveen Jindal led Jindal Steel & Power has been shaping up lives of 14.3 million people of India through its multi-faceted and multi-dimensional sustainable social development programmes in Community Health care, Nutrition, Drinking water & Sanitation, Women & Farmers' Empowerment, Sustainable Livelihood, Skilling, Quality Education, Rural infrastructure, Social inclusion and Sports.

Shallu Jindal's participation at the World Economic Forum at Davos underscores the Jindal Foundation's dedication to fostering meaningful change and building a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all.

World Economic Forum's stated mission is "improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas"

