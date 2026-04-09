BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: SharkNinja APAC today announced the launch of Shark and Ninja in India, bringing the two globally recognized brands to Indian consumers for the first time. Trusted by millions of consumers worldwide, Shark and Ninja are known for delivering 5-star rated products designed to solve real consumer problems through innovation, performance and ease of use.

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The launch in India marks an important milestone for SharkNinja APAC as it expands the presence of the Shark and Ninja brands across the region.

Mrunmay Mehta, MD & Country Head - India, SharkNinja APAC, adds, "With our brands Shark and Ninja, our philosophy is simple: we solve for real-world problems that others miss. Bringing this mission to India is an exciting and important step. We recognize the unique dynamics of Indian homes, and our commitment is to deliver 5-star rated, performance-driven solutions that positively impact our customers' lives every day, in every home."

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Across the U.S. market, Shark and Ninja hold leadership positions, including as America's top selling Small Kitchen Appliance [3] and America's #1 Floorcare Brand [2]. This leadership is the direct result of a product development philosophy built on a relentless focus on solving consumer problems that others miss. That same commitment to continuous improvement and innovation is reflected in a portfolio of more than 5,500 patents and a business model that has successfully scaled across 38 distinct household sub-categories. That same consumer-first approach now comes to India through five key innovations launching in the market, with more to follow:

* The Ninja Blast™ Portable Blender: Designed for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and multitasking mums, the Ninja Blast™ makes healthy living effortless and convenient. Its BlastBlade™ Assembly powers through frozen fruit and ice, creating smooth protein shakes, fresh lassis, and fruit smoothies anytime, anywhere--whether at the gym, in the office, or on the go--reducing reliance on pre-packaged options.

* Ninja Air Fryers: As the World's #1 Air Fryer Brand [1], Ninja launches two distinct solutions. For the resourceful homemaker seeking to maximize kitchen space, the Ninja DoubleStack™ Air Fryer's vertical design provides double the cooking capacity in half the footprint. For ultimate mealtime flexibility, the Ninja DualZone™ Air Fryer allows families to cook two different dishes, two ways, that finish at the same time.

* The Ninja Combi™ 14-in-1 Multicooker: For the urban family seeking meal convenience, the Combi tackles the 'what's for dinner?' dilemma. Using a revolutionary combination of superheated steam and rapid cyclonic air, it perfectly cooks mains, grains, and vegetables together on two levels. This means creating everything from a complete chicken biryani to fluffy, steamed idlis and crispy paneer tikka simultaneously, ensuring food is juicy on the inside with a delicious crisp finish.

* The Shark FlexBreeze™ Fan: To address the unique challenges of Indian summers, the Shark FlexBreeze fan delivers personal cool comfort where traditional fans can't. For the urban family enjoying their balcony during humid evenings, or the pet parent whose furry friend loves a sunny spot, its cordless portability is a game-changer. With up to 24 hours of battery life, IPX5 Water resistance and UV resistance, it provides a powerful yet incredibly quiet breeze that won't disturb a work call or a sleeping baby, making it an essential companion both indoors and outdoors.

* The Shark HydroVac™: From America's #1 Vacuum Brand*, the HydroVac is the ultimate all-in-one cleaning solution for Indian homes. It powerfully vacuums, mops, and cleans itself at the same time, eliminating both dry debris and wet messes in a single pass. Its odour-neutralizing technology and multi-surface capability make it perfect for keeping hard floors and area rugs spotless and fresh, especially for pet parents.

(Source: [3] Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Kitchen Appliances by Item, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026 (Model: FS301) | [2] Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Total Floorcare, Vacuums incl Stick Vacuums, Upright Vacuums, Robotic Vacuums, & Canister Vacuums, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026 | [1] Euromonitor International Ltd, Consumer Appliances 2026 Edition, retail volume sales in units, as per Air Fryers category definition, data for 2025)

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