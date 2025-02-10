VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Mumbai is set to witness an inspiring celebration of women's empowerment as Srujna Charitable Trust hosts its much-anticipated 'Sheroes' event at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium Campus near Mantralaya on Friday, 14th February 2025, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event will honour the exceptional achievements of women changemakers who have transformed their lives and their communities through leadership and financial independence.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (3a) Series Will Be Manufactured in India Amid 'Make in India' Initiative.

Now in its 10th year, Sheroes continues to serve as a platform to showcase the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of women from across India. This year's edition will bring together 14 women-led groups from diverse regions, each sharing their inspiring journeys and exhibiting their handmade products--for many, this will be their first experience traveling beyond their communities to a metropolitan city.

A Legacy of Impact and Empowerment

Also Read | Maha Kumbh: Ashwini Vaishnaw Dismisses Reports of Prayagraj Station Closure, Says Train Services Are on.

Since its inception in 2015, the Sheroes event has recognized and celebrated the contributions of women leaders in livelihood creation and community development. Every year, five outstanding women are honored for their remarkable efforts in driving change, and this edition will continue the tradition with an even larger and more immersive experience.

Srujna Charitable Trust has been at the forefront of women's economic empowerment for 14 years, equipping women from underprivileged backgrounds with vocational training, leadership skills, and financial literacy to help them establish their own product-making enterprises. Their initiatives have empowered over 1.5 lakh women, transforming them into independent changemakers who contribute significantly to their communities.

The Sheroes 2025 event underscores the importance of recognizing women's achievements and fostering women-led entrepreneurship. By providing a platform to amplify their voices and showcase their craftsmanship, the event aims to inspire, connect, and celebrate the strength of women leaders.

About Srujna Charitable Trust

Srujna Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing them with the necessary skills and resources to achieve financial independence. With a decade-long commitment to empowering women, Srujna continues to create opportunities that enable them to lead sustainable and dignified lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)