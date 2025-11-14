SHRM India Unveils Landmark Research on Agentic AI and the Future of Work in Collaboration with Google Cloud and Quantiphi

New Delhi [India], November 14: SHRM India today unveiled its landmark research report, Driving Enterprise Productivity with Agentic AI, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and Quantiphi. The report was launched during the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 - The Festival of Work, held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Celebrating two decades of SHRM India, this year's conference convened more than 4,500 HR professionals, 150 global speakers, and 70 sessions exploring the evolving world of work, leadership, and human potential.

The research explores how Agentic AI--a new class of autonomous systems that move beyond automation to make strategic decisions and deliver personalized employee experiences--is redefining HR and enterprise productivity. Drawing insights from 58 HR leaders across 14 industries and in-depth interviews with CHROs from 11 organizations, including Flipkart, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the study provides a roadmap for how Indian enterprises can responsibly and effectively adopt Agentic AI.

Findings reveal that while 79 percent of CHROs see Agentic AI adoption as an urgent priority, only half say their organizations are ready to implement it. This readiness gap underscores the need for focused strategies around upskilling, governance, and organizational alignment.

The report identifies four key pillars of the modern HR mandate:

* HR as Strategist: Leading AI-driven workforce planning and defining new roles and capabilities.

* HR as Enabler: Driving change management, upskilling, and a culture of continuous learning.

* HR as Ethicist: Ensuring fairness, transparency, and responsible AI governance.

* HR as Architect: Designing hybrid workforces where people and intelligent systems collaborate seamlessly.

To bridge the implementation gap, the research outlines practical steps--creating "pockets of excellence," building a robust data foundation, investing in AI literacy, and embedding ethical frameworks.

Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Google Cloud Partnerships, India, added: "At Google, we believe AI can supercharge human potential. Through Gemini Enterprise, we are enabling HR teams to embed intelligence securely into every workflow, helping them pivot from managing tasks to mastering strategy."

Mohini Palchowdhary, Global Head of People and Culture, Quantiphi, stated: "Agentic AI marks a defining moment in how we think about work -- where intelligence becomes collaborative and innovation becomes deeply human-centred. Through this research with SHRM and Google Cloud, we aim to help CHROs reimagine workforce strategies and unlock the next level of enterprise productivity with empathy, creativity, and purpose."

Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM APAC & MENA, said, "The Festival of Work is a celebration of people, purpose, and possibilities. This research equips HR leaders with the insights and tools to harness AI responsibly and strategically, redefining the future of work in India and beyond."

Download the full research report here: https://shrm.formstack.com/forms/shrm_quanthiphi_google_report

About SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025

The two-day Festival of Work convenes thought leaders, CXOs, policymakers, and innovators to explore modern workplace priorities, AI-driven talent strategies, ethical leadership, and HR transformation.

About SHRM India

For two decades, SHRM India has empowered organizations to advance HR practices and maximize human potential. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, SHRM India combines global standards with local insight through consulting, corporate training, professional certification, and flagship events such as SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH Conference & Expo. Headquartered in Gurugram, with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India continues to be a trusted authority on the evolving world of work. Visit shrm.org

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

