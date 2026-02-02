Thiruvananthapuram, February 2: A fresh controversy has erupted at the Sabarimala temple, already under scrutiny in connection with the gold heist case, with a Devaswom Vigilance investigation finding that a film shoot was conducted in violation of restrictions at the holy shrine and its surroundings. According to an inquiry report submitted by Superintendent of Police, Devaswom Vigilance, Sunil Kumar, shooting for a feature film took place over multiple days at Pampa and nearby areas.

The report further states that on the auspicious day of Makara Vilakku, shooting was carried out at a hilltop location close to the Sabarimala temple complex. The findings contradict earlier claims by the film’s director, Anuraj Manohar, who had maintained that no shooting took place at the Sannidhanam. Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: SIT Questions Jayaram at His Chennai Residence, Likely To List Actor as Key Witness.

The director had earlier been booked in connection with the incident. However, the vigilance report makes it clear that while shooting did occur in restricted zones, there is no mention of any police permission having been granted for the filming. This omission has raised serious questions about procedural lapses and possible violations of established norms governing activities in and around the pilgrimage centre.

The vigilance report, supported by video evidence of the shoot, has been formally handed over to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K. Jayakumar. In response, the Board has sought legal advice from its law officers on the future course of action. Sabarimala Gold Theft: ED Registers Case, SIT Takes ‘Tantri’ Kantaru Rajeevar Into Custody.

The TDB President has directed the legal cell to submit a detailed report identifying the specific violations that occurred during the filming. The issue first came to public attention after visuals and reports alleging that filming had taken place in violation of restrictions imposed at Sabarimala, especially during the Mandala–Makara Vilakku pilgrimage season, when stringent controls are in force to preserve the sanctity of the temple and ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

Devaswom Board sources said that no further action will be initiated until legal opinion is received. Once the legal cell submits its findings, the Board is expected to decide on penal, administrative, or legal measures against those responsible. The controversy has once again brought into focus the challenges faced by temple authorities in enforcing regulations at Sabarimala, particularly at a time when the shrine is already dealing with serious allegations and heightened public scrutiny.

