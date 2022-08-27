New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): In line with the vision to promote ethanol through their year-round activities, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Saturday said it has conducted the first 'master class' to learn from the US experience on usage of higher blends of ethanol in transportation.

The "master class" initiative focussed on pedagogy and coaching style by mentoring stakeholders on various advancements in automotive technology-related subjects and processes in the field.

The session gave an overview of vehicle performance, drivability and durability database information to highlight customer experience on usage of higher blends of ethanol on existing vehicles. The programme witnessed participation from several experts, academia, and other stakeholder associations, according to a statement released by SIAM.

The Master class was driven under the banner of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India - SIAM Ethanol Awareness Campaign for the Promotion of Ethanol as a viable transportation fuel.

India's ethanol blending programme is being monitored at the highest level of the Government and the PMO is directly monitoring the progress towards the E-20 goal of 2025.

The master class was conducted by expert speaker Brian H West, Academic Researcher, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). It was supported by the US Grain Council.

"India embarks upon new priorities in the decarbonisation of mobility, and in its endeavour, ethanol finds a prominent place in the country's transportation decarbonisation initiative. NITI Aayog and a group of secretaries from different ministries, under NITI Aayog, mandated SIAM for promoting ethanol, starting from debunking myths around ethanol," said Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM.

Talking about the Indian perspective on ethanol, Harjeet Singh, Chairman, SIAM two-wheeler technical committee & Executive Advisor, Hero Motocorp, said, "India imported 185 million tonnes of petroleum at a whopping cost of $551 billion in 2021 which constituted about 85 per cent of oil imports. A 20 per cent blending of ethanol has the potential to save foreign exchange of Rs 30,000 crore or $4 billion per year."

"It will not only reduce greenhouse emissions but will also improve farmers' income. Ethanol will also enhance the life of ICE engines. Vehicle manufacturers are moving forward in obtaining the design of E20-compatible vehicles by 2023 and fully compatible E20 vehicles by 2025. Support and incentives from the government will be necessary to make India's journey along the ethanol roadmap successful," Singh said. (ANI)

