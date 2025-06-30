VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: Since its launch, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has greatly changed the real estate sector in Maharashtra. Its main goals are to bring transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the market. By enforcing strict rules and protecting homebuyers as well as the developers, MahaRERA has built trust among buyers and developers alike.

Within this changing regulatory landscape, RERA Easy has become a leading player, offering complete solutions specifically designed for real estate developers. With over eight years of focused experience, RERA Easy guides developers throughout their projects from initial registration to overall compliance.

Presently serving 5000+ developers across Maharashtra--including several top firms, RERA Easy has established itself as a trusted industry expert. Their approach puts developers first, emphasizing clarity, speed, accuracy and openness, making compliance straightforward rather than a burdensome process.

Holding a significant 10% share of the real estate compliance market in Maharashtra, RERA Easy aims to grow to 15% by FY 2025-26. This reflects both their expanding presence and developers' increasing reliance on professional compliance services.

RERA Easy's efforts go beyond basic compliance; they are committed to making regulatory processes easy and hassle-free. With a keen focus on regulatory nuances and a strong grasp of industry dynamics, RERA Easy significantly reduces the load of compliances on developers. This allows developers to concentrate more on their core business, knowing their regulatory obligations are expertly managed.

Dr. Onkar Avinash, a key leader at RERA Easy, shares, "With our vast experience of handling over 5000+ projects as RERA advisors, we provide ethical, smart solutions tailored specifically to each compliance challenge. Our dedicated team of over 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds closely monitors each project's regulatory needs. We proactively address potential issues, saving valuable time and significantly lowering project costs."

Key Services Provided by RERA Easy:

SS Project Registration: Helping developers to efficiently complete project registration with MahaRERA.

SS Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs): Ensuring timely submission of QPRs, vital for transparency and avoiding penalties.

SS Legal and Documentation Support: Offering strong legal services, including drafting of various contracts, title due diligence and litigation assistance.

SS Grievance Resolution: Utilizing MahaRERA's forums to quickly settle disputes, minimizing delays.

In summary, RERA Easy shows how specialized compliance services can simplify complex regulations, enabling real estate developers in Maharashtra to succeed in a regulated market.

