The teaser of Dharma Productions awaited Hindi thriller Sarzameen has taken social media by storm. Featuring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the film promises a gripping story set in the conflict-ridden terrain of Kashmir. Directed by Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani, the film is set to premiere on JioCinema on July 25. Sarzameen: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Film Gets a Title; Shooting for Kayoze Irani’s Upcoming Movie Has Begun (View Pic)

Watch the Official Teaser of ‘Sarzameen’:

Fans Praises Kajol’s Impactful Presence – See Post

Kajol Shines, Prithviraj Impresses in ‘Sarzameen’ Teaser

The teaser opens with visuals of Prithviraj Sukumaran as an Army officer, risking his life on duty. His performance hints at deep emotional pain, likely driven by a personal tragedy. Opposite him, Kajol appears to play his wife with whom he shares heartfelt and emotional moments. Fans were quick to praise her impactful presence. One user wrote, “Kajol – the show stealer again!” while another declared, “This is the year of Kajol’s big comeback!” Prithviraj’s commanding screen presence didn’t go unnoticed either. “Prithviraj sir and Kajol ma’am together!! Wow,” read a fan comment. Others called him “a true gem” and applauded his intense performance even from the short glimpse. Karan Johar Teases Fans With New Project! We Wonder If It's One With Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan? (See Announcement)

Fans Recall Kajol’s ‘Fanaa’ – See Post

Fans Praises Prithviraj – See Post

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Dramatic Transformation Sparks Buzz

But what truly turned heads was Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dramatic transformation. Introduced in the final moments of the teaser, Ibrahim is shown with scars on his back, kohl-lined eyes, and a rugged, bearded look. While the details of his character remain under wraps, his menacing appearance hints that he could be playing a terrorist. Fans were impressed by his bold new avatar, especially after his debut in Nadaaniyan, also under Dharma Productions. Comments like “Ibrahim as villain… wow!” and “IAK is here to stay!” flooded the teaser post. One fan simply wrote, “All the best IAK!” Ibrahim Ali Khan Greets Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari With a Warm Hug at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Bash; Video Capturing the Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Impresses Fans by His Bold New Avatar – See Post

Sara Ali Khan Cheers for Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Big Moment – See Post

Prithviraj and Ibrahim Gear Up for a Powerful Showdown

The film appears to set up a gripping face-off between the characters of Prithviraj and Ibrahim, played out in the snow-covered landscapes of Kashmir. Kayoze Irani, who previously directed a segment in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans (2021), makes his full-length directorial debut with Sarzameen. The film marks another key step in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s budding acting journey, having earlier assisted on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani before stepping in front of the camera. Kajol recently appeared in a supernatural thriller Maa.

