China has long been known for its controversial anti-queer stance. Even when it comes to the internet, it is known to all that the country has strict censorship laws. It further does not allow for the depiction of anything but heteronormativity in its audio, video footage and even literary content. Not following the rules can land you in serious legal trouble. That’s what happened to a bunch of young female writers in China. In a recent development, Haitang writers have been detained by the police force for posting and sharing homosexual romance stories online, in a widespread crackdown on the ‘Boys Love’ genre in Chinese literature. But who are these Haitang writers? What is Boys Love literature? Are they online gay erotic novels? Let us understand the ongoing controversy among literary writers in China. Cartier's Video Featuring Two Men Stirs Controversy Around LGBTQ in China, Ad Gets Ridiculed For Describing it as 'Father-Son' Love Ahead of Qixi Festival.

What is Boys' Love Literature?

Boys’ Love (BL), also known as Danmei, is a genre of male-male romance that is produced and consumed mostly by women. It was first introduced in China in the early 1990s and proliferated in the online literature market. Soon, danmei-adopted drama and TV series adapted from the danmei novels saw the rise. BL fandom further expanded and has been exposed to the mainstream, authorities and hence censorship. What really distinguishes danmei from other queer literature and makes it all the more intriguing is its penchant for drawing upon wuxia and xianxia tropes. Over the years, the genre has cultivated a fiercely devoted following, especially among young Chinese women. China Bans Gay Couples From Adopting Children, Prohibits Gay Pride Marches.

BL Fiction

Who Are Haitang Writers?

Haitang writers are authors, primarily young Chinese women, who write and publish male-male homosexual danmei fiction on the Taiwanese website, Haitang Literature City. The authors are famous for using Haitang (a flowering tree native to China) as a backdrop for their stories.

Online Gay Erotic Novels Crackdown in China

The BL fiction authors were targeted in a crackdown by Chinese authorities in 2024, with some facing arrest, detention and prosecution. Amid the widespread crackdown on the gay erotic novel genre, more young female writers have reportedly been detained. If convicted, they could be subjected to detention, financial penalties or even prison sentences. As per the Chinese laws, police in any part of the country who claim they have received complaints about any individual can call them in for questioning. Many writers have expressed their concerns on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, while others are afraid for their future, being very young and helping their families with financial support. As per BBC, many writers are also university students who are unable to afford legal representation.

According to the previous update on the Chinese laws on ‘digitally obscene’ content in 2010. The regulations state that the “production, reproduction, publication, trafficking, dissemination” of any ‘obscene’ works that generate above 5,000 clicks online or that make profits of more than 5,000 yuan (INR 59,794) should be treated as a crime. It must be noted that homosexuality is not illegal in China, but gay couples cannot get married in the country. Being outed by police investigations, the authors also face social consequences, that are as brutal as the legal ones.

