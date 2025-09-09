New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Vantara, a global wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization under the Reliance Foundation, has received a questionnaire of nearly 200 queries from a consortium of investigative authorities, a source close to the probe told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The source said the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, spent three days at Vantara and engaged multiple other investigative agencies, including senior officials from multiple state forest departments to assist in the inquiry.

Senior members of Vantara's leadership team were subjected to lengthy questioning during the visit. It has also emerged that the SIT has asked Vantara to summon all its international partners for questioning.

On August 25th 2025, the apex court formed an SIT headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals and their mistreatment in Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12.

The four-member SIT will also examine and report on issues such as compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, animal welfare standards and environmental concerns, the apex court added.

The top court passed its order on a plea filed by one CR Jaya Sukin, who alleged that animals are being unlawfully acquired and kept in the Vantara wildlife centre. The plea has alleged that animals, including elephants, birds and other endangered species, are being smuggled into Vantara in the name of providing a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility

When contacted by ANI to respond to the SIT's investigation, Vantara stated that the organization will comply with the law. "We acknowledge the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law", Vantara official said in a statement.

The statement further added, "Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve." (ANI)

