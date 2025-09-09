Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Portugal started their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a brilliant win over Armenia in Group F. Next up for the Nations League winners is a tie against Hungary away, wherein they will look to continue their winning momentum. Under the management of Robert Martinez, Portugal have transformed for the good and are considered one of the early candidates to lift the World Cup. Opponents Hungary played out a draw with Ireland in the last match and they will need to put in a strong display here in order to compete against a very good team. Hungary versus Portugal will start at 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Roland Sallai misses out for Hungary due to suspension and will be a major miss for the team. The home team will opt for a 4-1-4-1 formation with Barnabas Vargas playing the central striker up top. Dominik Szoboszlai, the influential Liverpool midfielder, will be the link between defence and attack. Callum Styles will be the anchor man in midfield, acting as a shield for the backline.

Bernardo Silva was rested for Portugal in the last match and is all set to return to the starting eleven. He will be part of the front three that also features talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bruno Fernandes will make up the midfield three for the visitors. Ruben Dias and Goncalo Inacio will be leading the defensive efforts for the team. Israel 4–5 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Sandro Tonali’s Late Winner Helps Azzurri Come Out on Top in Nine-Goal Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, September 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hungary National Football Team is set to take on the Portugal National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, September 10. The Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Hungary vs Portugal live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Hungary vs Portugal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Hungary vs Portugal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).