Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: The Siyaram's 12th National Cricket Tournament for the Blind concluded on a high note with an electrifying final at the iconic CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, showcasing an inspiring display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship by visually impaired cricketers from across the country.

Team Gujarat, the defending champions, once again stamped their authority on the tournament by lifting the prestigious Siyaram's Cup--continuing their remarkable winning legacy. Gujarat defeated Karnataka in the final to successfully defend their title and reaffirm their dominance in blind cricket.

The three-day national tournament, held from 13th to 15th January 2026, was proudly hosted by Siyaram's in association with the Blind Welfare Organisation (BWO). The championship brought together some of the finest blind cricketing talent from across India, reinforcing Siyaram's long-standing commitment to inclusivity and empowerment through sports.

Batting first, Gujarat posted a commanding total of 212 runs in 15 overs, led by an exceptional captain's knock from Sanjay Darwada, who remained unbeaten on 78 runs. In reply, Karnataka put up a spirited fight but were eventually bowled out for 88 runs, as Gujarat held their composure in the decisive moments to seal a memorable victory.

Hitesh Patel (Gujarat) was adjudged Player of the Match, while Yogesh (Karnataka) earned the Player of the Series award for his consistent batting performances throughout the tournament. Hitesh Patel also emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets, delivering standout performances with the ball.

This year's edition featured competitive teams from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, making it one of the most closely contested and exciting tournaments in the event's history.

Blind cricket follows a unique and inclusive set of rules designed to ensure fairness and accessibility. Players compete across three categories--B1 (completely blind), B2 (partially blind with up to 75% vision loss), and B3 (partially sighted with up to 60% vision loss). The specially designed ball, embedded with ball bearings, emits sound to help players track it, while teams maintain a balanced composition across all three categories.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful conclusion of the tournament, Mr. Ramesh Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., said:

"For Siyaram's, this tournament represents far more than just cricket. It is a powerful platform that celebrates courage, resilience, and the true spirit of sportsmanship. As we mark the 12th edition of this tournament--and witness Gujarat defend their title yet again--we remain deeply committed to supporting blind cricket and creating opportunities for these extraordinary athletes to shine on a national stage."

Over the years, the Siyaram's National Cricket Tournament for the Blind has grown significantly in stature and scale, attracting increasing appreciation from sports enthusiasts and the wider public. The consistently high quality of matches and rising competitiveness underline the rapid evolution of blind cricket in India--proving that the game continues to break barriers and redefine possibilities.

With its continued support and vision, Siyaram's reaffirms its dedication to nurturing talent, promoting inclusivity, and strengthening the future of blind cricket in the country.

