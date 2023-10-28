PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: Sky Gold Limited's (BSE Code:541967, NSE Code: SKYGOLD) Board of Directors to issue equity shares on a preferential basis. The Company plan to offer a substantial total of 23,32,800 Equity Shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, at an issue price of Rs 415 per equity share.

Ashish Kacholia, Bengal Finance & Investments Private Limited, Narayana Trading and Investments, Shruthi Murali, and Acron Consultants LLP are among the prominent names. Moreover, an additional 13 allottees will join this select group, collectively subscribing to the full 23,32,800 shares. The cumulative investment stands at an impressive Rs 99.14 Crore.

The names of the proposed allottees in the preferential Issue of Equity Shares.

Speaking on the occasion Mangesh Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Sky Gold Limited said," We are grateful for the confidence shown by our investors in the team and our future plans. We look forward to making a transformational impact in the jewellery segment. Partnering with the new investors will help the Company achieve its ambitious growth plan and solidify its position in the industry."

