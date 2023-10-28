Gaza, October 28: The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Saturday. So far, 19,743 Palestinians have been injured since the "fighting" broke out, it said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel-Hamas War: Death Toll of Palestinians From Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Exceeds 4,600.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes and ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

