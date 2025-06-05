India witnesses a record-breaking rise in SME IPOs as over 241 listings redefine entrepreneurial growth in 2024 and beyond

New Delhi [India], June 5: India's SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) IPO market has seen a remarkable surge in 2024, with over 241 SMEs getting listed in 2024--up from 182 in 2023 and 109 in 2022. The trend keeps continuing in 2025 as well with over 73 SME IPO's DRHP filed to BSE SME and NSE Emerge until May, 2025. SME IPOs are now booming across all industries as businesses increasingly view public listings as a strategic move for scaling operations and enhancing credibility. The government is also actively supporting this trend by implementing several initiatives for SME industry.

Platforms like NSE Emerge and BSE SME have played a key role in boosting SME IPOs by simplifying listing norms and reducing compliance costs. In FY2024- 25 alone, SMEs raised over Rs7,100 crore through 163 IPOs, with average listing gains of 74%. Success stories like Dar Credit's 106x oversubscription show the strong investor appetite and the growing trust in these platforms.

Recent SME IPOs have seen massive oversubscriptions and strong listing gains. Their success reflects growing investor confidence and highlights the SME segment's rising potential in India's capital markets.

Lal Ghai & Associates has carved a niche as a trusted advisor for companies venturing into capital markets. Based in Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Gurgaon and with a growing national footprint, our firm provides comprehensive IPO advisory services and also offers specialized consultancy and compliance related services in Company Law matters, Trademark matters, IBC, FEMA and related legal and regulatory domains.

We believe that a well-executed IPO is not just about fundraising--it's about building long-term credibility. We offer tailor-made solutions that align with the specific needs and goals of each client. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that every aspect of the listing process is managed with precision and strategic foresight.

As India's startup and SME ecosystem continues to grow, public listings are no longer reserved for large corporates alone. The future belongs to ambitious, agile businesses ready to step onto the public stage--and Lal Ghai & Associates is proud to be a part of their journey.

