Business News | Snow Blush Backpack Headlines BGMI's June 17 Redeem Code Release

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 17: With new content from the 4.4 update continuing to drive activity across the battlegrounds, BATLLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) has introduced another redeem code drop featuring a range of collectible items. Among them is the Snow Blush Backpack, a cosmetic designed to bring a softer, winter-inspired visual touch to players' in-game loadouts. Its distinctive styling makes it a notable addition for those looking to expand their collection of backpack skins.

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Combining seasonal charm with decorative detailing, the Snow Blush Backpack offers players a fresh way to personalise their appearance on the battlegrounds. Its eye-catching design helps it stand out among collectible cosmetics, making it a desirable addition for players who enjoy showcasing unique items during their matches.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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Redeem Codes:

1) LFZCZBPF88QJW4MA

2) LFZDZ55KFDFN46RQ

3) LFZEZ9TRR396US6X

4) LFZFZRN7GH8EJCQK

5) LFZGZ7WKS8T4HKTA

6) LFZHZG7UGB9ND5CF

7) LFZIZPGK6WX7WXKN

8) LFZJZX4KPR69PAV9

9) LFZKZWWBBM637QB9

10) LFZLZDNS3BUDJBWJ

11) LFZMZUH7NQFXVN6C

12) LFZNZVWEGGNXHPE9

13) LFZOZHF6PBMSMGW4

14) LFZPZ3C9EPXVTFAD

15) LFZQZSB8CEURSG6D

16) LFZRZT56QWHGQ7UN

17) LFZVZ48QGGQ95RCW

18) LFZTZDDFC6HV6FB3

19) LFZUZ8C78BQ6QWK7

20) LFZBAZUMGBN7S5FD

21) LFZBBZRPS4NAX4CQ

22) LFZBCZJ9TVH936HC

23) LFZBDZ4CQVU4NFU6

24) LFZBEZ9PS659R344

25) LFZBFZ9NC3EER5E3

26) LFZBGZ9GCS5PVSPD

27) LFZBHZ8DQNSX5ESD

28) LFZBIZU75HHR7DS8

29) LFZBJZSUQ8VHCN3F

30) LFZBKZHMM6KDNH6C

31) LFZBLZTC75GJC3WQ

32) LFZBMZMGCTJX6CQP

33) LFZBNZCQ9HMD5DXK

34) LFZBOZP5NECKNXU6

35) LFZBPZ49SEVXPWWQ

36) LFZBQZXAA9MHDB74

37) LFZBRZT63CS7XGKM

38) LFZBVZNFU9RW78PJ

39) LFZBTZ5SUX8PBHV7

40) LFZBUZNRUD9C6DKW

41) LFZCAZVGCGVKFAPK

42) LFZCBZF5VF66UTRF

43) LFZCCZX4AXTC76VH

44) LFZCDZ5HERRBV4RQ

45) LFZCEZWUBB47U7AR

46) LFZCFZNFDSMNQR3N

47) LFZCGZTFNUWC35SC

48) LFZCHZ7E48VATPM7

49) LFZCIZQN9DDFUU73

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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