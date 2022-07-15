New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): When actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood does something, it makes waves far and wide. The same is the case with his social media app, Explurger, which he founded with his friend, entrepreneur Jitin Bhatia.

Within the first month of the app launch, the actor's fans have invited a record 11 crore people on Explurger. This has resulted in an unprecedented surge in app downloads within 30 days of the launch, where the actor revealed himself to be the co-founder. The app now stands at 800K downloads from 50 countries. Last month, on June 27, #SonuSoodExplurger also trended on Twitter for hours after he urged people to join him on his social media app for the global audience.

Actor Sonu Sood said, "I am delighted and thankful to get such a huge response from people. The kind of love we receive is an endorsement of our app's virality quotient. We have worked hard to offer unique features and put power in the hands of the users. I can't thank people enough for their love."

Jitin Bhatia, Founder and CEO, shared the enthusiasm, saying, "Our metrics are tracking well. Our sign-up rate increased from 45 per cent to 85 per cent after the launch. The average engagement time has increased from 6 minutes to 11 minutes. And from 600 posts per day before the launch, we are now getting an average of 25K posts every day. This is very encouraging as the numbers have been on the rise, so if I were to give you the latest metrics, it would be much more. This is just the beginning; there is no doubt the numbers will grow exponentially as the word goes out. Imagine an app getting 11 crore recommendations! That is how we see our users inviting others."

When asked what he thinks is the reason behind the success of Explurger, Sonu Sood said, "We are not just a social media app. We are your travel buddy too! Our unique features help you go beyond just sharing pictures and videos. We guard your priceless memories for you. Here, your pictures don't get lost in oblivion. On Explurger, they become part of the travelogue, which is created automatically for you by our cutting-edge AI. Many users love to check out how many miles they have travelled, how many countries, locations they have visited and how many times."

He added, "We are also getting a lot of great response for Bucket List, a super-fun feature. If you see someone Explurge-in at an interesting place, add that place to your Bucket List. Next time you are around that area, you will be reminded that you had saved it in your list. So, even if it is after years, you will get a notification about that place."

Jitin Bhatia, Founder and CEO, said, "Also, I think we are a hit because we empower and reward the user. So, for the time they spend on being active on the app, they win Rewards from our Rewards pool with more than 39 brands on board."

Interestingly, Explurger is an AI-powered intuitive social media app that lets users connect and share their moments with friends and family online. It also gamifies the user experience; higher engagement pushes the Explurger level up, resulting in more recognition on the platform.

Explurger has been part of the Appscale Academy, a growth and development programme launched by MeitY and Google, where Indian start-ups are mentored on building high-quality apps for a global audience. In May 2022, the social media start-up was even recognized by Google in its "Top 30 Mobile Startups in India" list.

Sood said, "Many celebrities, influencers, content creators and travellers are already on Explurger; you should join us too! Explurger is available for download on Play Store and App Store, or you can click on this link: https://www.explurger.com. So, don't wait. Start Explurging now! Come, meet me on the app."

