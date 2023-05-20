Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Space of Joy is delighted to introduce Power and Peace - the inaugural collection of wall coverings and wall art in their Masters' Range. Created in collaboration with acclaimed calligraphy artist Achyut Palav, this collection holds great significance, especially as it coincides with the week of the International Day of Family on May 19th. The collection is designed to celebrate the power and peace that can be found through unity, with a particular focus on the importance of family.

According to Achyut Palav, "Power and Peace are strong concepts. One common factor in both is Unity. I equate all the three with a family. It is the name of that deep bond, that strong tie which truly personifies the meaning of these words. The strength and courage one derives from the support and love of his / her family is the inspiration behind my calligraphic compositions in the recent collection titled 'Power and Peace' created exclusively for Space of Joy."

He adds, "The world is facing many adversities and as we face them, the perplexity around the search of the meaning and purpose of our existence intensifies. In the excess of materialistic pleasures, it is our family that is our oasis of true love and custodian of all things pure. Our loved ones are those who bring true warmth and solace to a home. This collection represents all these emotions, and the designs stimulate peace and harmony. They energize the space and are a gift to your home."

Neha Jain, Founder-Partner, Space of Joy agrees. She is excited to see the work of over a year coming to life. "Achyut Palav is an artist par excellence. We offer wall coverings, and we often see that most companies offer similar kinds of designs or are plainly, unimaginative. With the idea to be a platform for artists of all forms and from all walks, we thought that the calligraphy form of art and especially, from Achyut Palav, will be ground-breaking. Importantly, the significance of the collection is special for us, and hence it is for families. Each design is a unique addition to homes," she says.

In a nutshell, 'Power and Peace' collection is a celebration of the strength that can be found in togetherness. It aims to inspire people to reflect on the importance of family and community, and to celebrate the ways in which we can come together to create a better world.

The 'Power and Peace' collection is available for purchase from www.MySpaceOfJoy.com.

Space of Joy is a surface art and decor company. It is a leading provider of high-quality wall coverings, offering a wide range of styles, materials, and designs to suit any taste and budget. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Space of Joy is growing as a trusted provider of wall coverings for homeowners and businesses alike. Space of Joy also offers wall art, decals, backlit art and accessories.

Achyut Palav is a leading Indian calligrapher, known for reviving traditional calligraphy and promoting it to the masses. He treats his art as worship and considers each letter a design in itself. His works fuse calligraphy with music, dance, and unconventional tools and mediums, and have found a place in prestigious collections and museums worldwide. He has inspired young artists and students to look at calligraphy in a new light and has conceptualised ventures such as 'Calligraphy Roadways' and 'Callifest', India's first-ever festival of calligraphy. He has also founded the Achyut Palav School of Calligraphy and established the Callihunt Award for excellence in calligraphy. For Achyut Palav, calligraphy is an art that has a high commercial application & potential. His calligraphy has been used in advertising, fashion, electronic media, interiors and architectures, events and many more.

