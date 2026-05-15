Business News | Sparkles Diamonds Collaborates with Lara Dutta Bhupathi to Launch ARIAS -- An Exclusive Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Collection

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Poddar Diamonds, one of India's most trusted names in fine diamond and gemstone jewellery for over three decades, proudly announces its collaboration with renowned actress, former Miss Universe, entrepreneur, and sustainability advocate Lara Dutta Bhupathi for an exclusive personified jewellery collection that reflects elegance, individuality, and conscious luxury.

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This collaboration marks the coming together of Sparkles Diamonds' legacy of craftsmanship and Lara Dutta Bhupathi's refined design sensibility and vision for responsible luxury. Conceptualised as an extension of Lara's personal philosophy towards jewellery, the collection is designed for today's progressive woman -- confident, expressive, and deeply conscious of the choices she makes.

Built around the idea of timeless sophistication with contemporary relevance, the collection features meticulously crafted jewellery pieces adorned with sustainable lab-grown diamonds, celebrating beauty with responsibility. Every design has been thoughtfully curated to embody Lara's belief that jewellery should not only enhance one's style but also carry meaning, individuality, and purpose.

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The collection will be available through a pan-India launch across Sparkles' 100+ retail locations, as well as on leading international and national online marketplace platforms -- bringing this premium lab-grown diamond offering to discerning jewellery lovers across the globe.

A COLLECTION BORN OF VISION AND CRAFT

Arias by Lara Dutta x Sparkles is more than a jewellery line -- it is a celebration of the contemporary Indian woman: her strength, her grace, and her individuality. Each of the 50 pieces reflects the ARIAS philosophy of honouring modern Indian femininity, channelling Lara Dutta's signature aesthetic -- sophisticated, confident, and deeply personal.

The collection brings together:

* Premium certified lab-grown diamonds set in 14K gold

* A sophisticated, high-end design language rooted in modern Indian elegance

* A seamless balance of glamour, femininity, and individuality

* Pieces ranging from statement necklaces and earrings to bracelets and rings -- curated for every occasion

Lara Dutta has been integrally involved in the creative direction of the collection, lending her curatorial sensibility and distinct vision to each piece. Design and campaign execution has been led by SWAG, the Brand Licensing agency spearheading the collaboration's visual identity and storytelling.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vishal Sinha, CEO of SWAG, creators of Arias by Lara Dutta, said: "Lara's vision for Arias has always been rooted in authenticity, meaning, and conscious luxury. Her endeavour is to create jewellery that not only reflects a woman's individuality and personal expression, but also resonates with values of sustainability and environmental responsibility. Through the use of sustainable lab-grown diamonds, Arias aims to offer today's progressive woman the ability to make informed and conscious choices without compromising on elegance, craftsmanship, or timeless design.

This collaboration is about bringing consumers jewellery that is truly authentic to Lara's philosophy and deeply relevant to the evolving mindset of modern women. Partnering with Sparkles Diamonds, a brand with over three decades of trust and expertise in fine diamond and gemstone jewellery, makes this journey even more meaningful, and we look forward to building and growing this brand together."

One of the defining milestones of my life as a young woman was winning Miss Universe for India. With this exciting new collaboration, a journey that started with the sparkle of a crown, feels as though it has come full circle.

"Jewellery has always been deeply personal -- an expression of individuality, emotion, and timeless elegance. With this collection, we wanted to create pieces that resonate with the modern woman: someone who values beauty, meaning and conscious choices.

Sustainability is an important part of my journey of how I approach entrepreneurship, and partnering with Sparkles Diamonds allows us to bring thoughtfully designed jewellery crafted with sustainable diamonds into the consumer space in a way that feels authentic and purposeful."

-- Lara Dutta, Creative Partner & Curator, Arias by Lara Dutta x Sparkles

FROM THE HOUSE OF SPARKLES

"For over three decades, Poddar Diamonds has stood for trust, craftsmanship, and innovation in fine jewellery. Lara brings with her a distinctive perspective on modern luxury and conscious living, making this collaboration both authentic and inspiring. Together, we aim to offer consumers jewellery that is not only aesthetically exceptional but also aligned with evolving values around sustainability and responsible luxury."

-- Anil Poddar, Director, Poddar Diamonds Pvt Ltd

Partnering with Arias by Lara Dutta reflects our shared vision of elegance and empowerment. Together, we aim to create jewellery that resonates with today's confident and style-conscious woman.

-- Raman Gupta, CEO -Sparkles Diamond Jewellery.

LAUNCH AND AVAILABILITY

The Arias by Lara Dutta x Sparkles collection was unveiled in selected stores and online platforms from 10 May. Post-launch, the collection became available at select Sparkles Diamonds retail outlets across India, as well as on leading international and national online marketplace platforms -- ensuring this curated lab-grown diamond offering reached jewellery enthusiasts both at home and around the world.

The collection can also be bought from www.thesparklesdiamonds.com

ABOUT ARIAS BY LARA DUTTA

Arias by Lara Dutta is a personified brand and an authentic extension of Lara Dutta Bhupathi's identity, values and creative vision. Inspired by her daughter Saira -- with "Arias" being Saira spelt backwards -- the brand embodies timeless elegance, individuality and conscious modern luxury for the progressive Indian woman.

Conceived as a creative canvas for Lara's imagination, every creation under Arias reflects her individual design philosophy and aesthetic sensibilities. In its jewellery expression, each piece is thoughtfully envisioned as an authentic interpretation of timeless elegance, modern femininity, and conscious luxury.

Arias embodies the spirit of the contemporary Indian woman -- bold yet graceful, expressive yet timeless, and unapologetically herself. The brand is Lara's endeavour to create something deeply authentic that resonates with her audience and with the progressive woman of today, offering creations that are emotionally meaningful, enduring in design, and crafted to be experienced in their truest essence.

ABOUT SPARKLES DIAMONDS

Sparkles Diamonds -- Shining Since 1994 -- is one of India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, owned by Poddar Diamond Ltd. With a presence spanning 100+ locations across India and a thriving online retail footprint, Sparkles has served generations of families with an unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and ethical business practices. Vertically integrated from rough diamond sourcing to finished jewellery, all manufacturing takes place at state-of-the-art units in Mumbai. Every Sparkles piece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, underscoring the brand's dedication to transparency and trust. Today, Sparkles stands at the forefront of India's growing lab-grown diamond movement -- making premium diamond jewellery accessible, conscious, and enduring.

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