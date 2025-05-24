PNN

Weimar [Germany], May 24: India's leadership in sustainable innovation took center stage at RegaTec 2025, as Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL), unveiled a transformative vision for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy through MVR-based heat recycling.

Held on 20th and 21st May, 2025 in Weimar, Germany, his presentation, titled "Biomass to Bioenergy & Green Chemicals," was widely applauded for its commercial viability, underlining Spray's industry-ready, scalable solutions for a greener future. The presentation particularly highlighted about the elimination of biomass burning--a critical step in boosting second-generation ethanol production and achieving net zero targets (zero carbon emissions). Joining Mr. Verma were Dr. Kaleem Ahmad and Dr. Malli, whose technical insights further strengthened India's representation at this prestigious international forum.

The session spotlighted key innovations and strategies, including the transformation of the hydrocarbon value chain by replacing fossil fuels with renewable alternatives, the deployment of MVR-based systems for jaggery production and water processing, and advancements in biofuels, green chemicals, and second-generation ethanol. Additionally, the presentation emphasized the role of biomass-based energy in supporting India's drive toward self-reliance in sustainable power generation.

This breakthrough--designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India--garnered strong interest from European and global stakeholders, showcasing how Indian innovation is not only solving local challenges but also contributing meaningfully to global sustainability goals.

SPRAY's MVR-based systems exemplify how Made-in-India technologies can drive worldwide impact.

Beyond the keynote, SPRAY actively engaged with international stakeholders including top companies, research institutions, government bodies, and policymakers--fostering dialogue around collaborative pathways in the renewable gas space.

SPRAY's participation at RegaTec 2025 not only reinforced its position as a pioneer in renewable engineering but also opened new avenues for global collaboration.

