Shubman Gill became India's 37th Test captain when the BCCI named the young sensation skipper for India's national cricket team's upcoming tour of England, starting next month. Gill will lead for the first time in full capacity during the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, consisting of five matches. The 25-year-old takes over from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format earlier this month. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Gill will join a long list of India Test captains who have toured England, Ajit Wadekar, who earned the nation its first Test and series win against England back in 1971, to Jasprit Bumrah, who was the last Indian skipper to lead Team India in England. With this in mind, let us check out all the India Test captains since 1932.

List Of India Test Captains

Name Matches 1 CK Nayudu 4 2 Maharajkumar of Vizianagram 3 3 Iftikhar Ali Pataudi 3 4 Lala Amarnath 15 5 Vijay Hazare 14 6 Vinoo Mankad 6 7 Ghulam Ahmed 3 8 Polly Umrigar 8 9 Hemu Adhikari 1 10 Datta Gaekwad 4 11 Pankaj Roy 1 11 Gulabrai Ramchand 5 13 Nari Contractor 12 14 Mansoor Ali Pataudi 40 15 Chandu Borde 1 16 Ajit Wadekar 16 17 Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghvan 5 18 Sunil Gavaskar 47 19 Bishan Singh Bedi 22 20 Gundappa Vishwanath 2 21 Kapil Dev 34 22 Dilip Vengsarkar 10 23 Ravi Shastri 1 24 Krishnamachari Srikkanth 4 25 Mohammad Azharuddin 47 26 Sachin Tendulkar 25 27 Sourav Ganguly 49 28 Rahul Dravid 25 29 Virender Sehwag 4 30 Anil Kumble 14 31 MS Dhoni 60 32 Virat Kohli 68 33 Ajinkya Rahane 6 34 KL Rahul 3 35 Rohit Sharma 24 36 Jasprit Bumrah 3 37 Shubman Gill -

Out of the 36 captains before Gill, Virat Kohli remains India's best in the format, winning 40 out of 68, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the second-best, winning 27 matches, followed by Sourav Ganguly, who clinched 21 under his stint.

