Shubman Gill became India's 37th Test captain when the BCCI named the young sensation skipper for India's national cricket team's upcoming tour of England, starting next month. Gill will lead for the first time in full capacity during the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, consisting of five matches. The 25-year-old takes over from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format earlier this month. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Gill will join a long list of India Test captains who have toured England, Ajit Wadekar, who earned the nation its first Test and series win against England back in 1971, to Jasprit Bumrah, who was the last Indian skipper to lead Team India in England. With this in mind, let us check out all the India Test captains since 1932.

List Of India Test Captains

  Name  Matches 
  CK Nayudu   
  Maharajkumar of Vizianagram   
  Iftikhar Ali Pataudi  3 
  Lala Amarnath  15 
  Vijay Hazare   14 
  Vinoo Mankad   
7  Ghulam Ahmed   3 
  Polly Umrigar   
  Hemu Adhikari  1 
10   Datta Gaekwad    
11  Pankaj Roy   
11  Gulabrai Ramchand    
13   Nari Contractor   12  
14   Mansoor Ali Pataudi  40  
15   Chandu Borde   1 
16   Ajit Wadekar  16  
17  Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghvan  5 
18  Sunil Gavaskar  47 
19  Bishan Singh Bedi  22 
20  Gundappa Vishwanath  2 
21  Kapil Dev  34 
22  Dilip Vengsarkar  10 
23  Ravi Shastri  1 
24   Krishnamachari Srikkanth  4 
25  Mohammad Azharuddin  47 
26  Sachin Tendulkar  25 
27  Sourav Ganguly  49 
28  Rahul Dravid  25 
29  Virender Sehwag  4 
30  Anil Kumble  14 
31  MS Dhoni  60 
32  Virat Kohli  68 
33  Ajinkya Rahane  6 
34  KL Rahul  3 
35  Rohit Sharma  24 
36   Jasprit Bumrah  3 
37  Shubman Gill    -  

Out of the 36 captains before Gill, Virat Kohli remains India's best in the format, winning 40 out of 68, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the second-best, winning 27 matches, followed by Sourav Ganguly, who clinched 21 under his stint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).