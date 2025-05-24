Shubman Gill became India's 37th Test captain when the BCCI named the young sensation skipper for India's national cricket team's upcoming tour of England, starting next month. Gill will lead for the first time in full capacity during the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, consisting of five matches. The 25-year-old takes over from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format earlier this month. Shubman Gill Named India's New Test Captain; Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh Earn Maiden Call-Ups As BCCI Announces 18-Member Squad For IND vs ENG 2025 Series.
Gill will join a long list of India Test captains who have toured England, Ajit Wadekar, who earned the nation its first Test and series win against England back in 1971, to Jasprit Bumrah, who was the last Indian skipper to lead Team India in England. With this in mind, let us check out all the India Test captains since 1932.
List Of India Test Captains
|Name
|Matches
|1
|CK Nayudu
|4
|2
|Maharajkumar of Vizianagram
|3
|3
|Iftikhar Ali Pataudi
|3
|4
|Lala Amarnath
|15
|5
|Vijay Hazare
|14
|6
|Vinoo Mankad
|6
|7
|Ghulam Ahmed
|3
|8
|Polly Umrigar
|8
|9
|Hemu Adhikari
|1
|10
|Datta Gaekwad
|4
|11
|Pankaj Roy
|1
|11
|Gulabrai Ramchand
|5
|13
|Nari Contractor
|12
|14
|Mansoor Ali Pataudi
|40
|15
|Chandu Borde
|1
|16
|Ajit Wadekar
|16
|17
|Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghvan
|5
|18
|Sunil Gavaskar
|47
|19
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|22
|20
|Gundappa Vishwanath
|2
|21
|Kapil Dev
|34
|22
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|10
|23
|Ravi Shastri
|1
|24
|Krishnamachari Srikkanth
|4
|25
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|47
|26
|Sachin Tendulkar
|25
|27
|Sourav Ganguly
|49
|28
|Rahul Dravid
|25
|29
|Virender Sehwag
|4
|30
|Anil Kumble
|14
|31
|MS Dhoni
|60
|32
|Virat Kohli
|68
|33
|Ajinkya Rahane
|6
|34
|KL Rahul
|3
|35
|Rohit Sharma
|24
|36
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|37
|Shubman Gill
|-
Out of the 36 captains before Gill, Virat Kohli remains India's best in the format, winning 40 out of 68, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the second-best, winning 27 matches, followed by Sourav Ganguly, who clinched 21 under his stint.
