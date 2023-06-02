NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 2: Springwel Mattresses Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer in mattress innovation, launched their new ad campaign #DhangSeSoyaHotaTohYeNaHota featuring Boman Irani by introducing multiple innovations in products like Pure Ortho balance, Tru Comfort and Tru Love.

Globally, India ranks second in the list of most sleep deprivation cases. Springwel brings in India's 1st mattress technology that supports deep sleep and reduces other sleeping disorders. The three films starring Irani highlight how lack of proper sleep leads to absent-mindedness, embarrassment, and errors in the smallest of tasks. 'Dhang se soya hota, toh ye na hota', the catchphrase remarked by Boman Irani in the films, captures the brand messaging light-heartedly. The three films talk to three unique consumer cohorts and address their specific sleeping needs.

With the campaign's launch, Springwel has also introduced multiple new innovative mattresses with advanced technology. The new mattresses' key features are 3-zone pressure support that reduces stress and the special aromatherapy fabric that helps in sound sleep. Also, India's 1st mattress with biorytmic technology helps intra-body communication while improving concentration, body conditioning and mechanical balance. The temperature regulation feature adds to product efficacy in meeting all weather needs and adjusting to the body's microclimate, ensuring comfort.

Sharing his thoughts on the association & the brand campaign, Ankit Kapoor, CMO and Operating Partner, Ananta Capital, said, "Springwel is constantly innovating and extending the technology prowess in the mattress industry of our country. This campaign highlights the need for proper sleep, and Irani's portrayal as the central character adds credibility to this message. We are delighted to collaborate with him and are confident that the consumers can relate to each of these situations in the three films. With that, we hope we can make the consumer conscious of the role our mattress innovations can play in getting them good sleep."

Expressing his concern towards the rising cases of sleep deprivation in the country, Boman Irani said, "Through this campaign, I would urge people to consider the importance of good sleep and the role of the right mattress in addressing sleeping issues. I am thrilled to be part of this initiative, thought over so well, innovated and door-delivered by Springwel. Technologies like cleantech protection and pure orthopaedic benefits will ensure better & deep sleep for every Springwel consumer."

Commenting on the same, Ashish Kharwatkar, Executive Creative Director, Enormous said, "Enhancing the quality of your sleep is paramount for overall well-being, and Springwel has embraced cutting-edge technological advancements to achieve that. Through relatable situations depicting the consequences of sleep deprivation, we've crafted an entertaining and lighthearted message of 'Dhang ki neend' - The perfect sleep, expertly delivered by the affable and iconic Actor, Boman Irani."

Campaign Video Ad link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU4zYBaGHyA.

Springwel was incorporated in 1996 and sells a variety of mattresses across foam, spring and coir categories and institutional foam through its wide distribution network of 100+ exclusive company operated stores along with a pan India network of 1000+ dealers & distributors. Historically, Springwel has been a north India dominant brand but over the last few years the company has expanded in all major metros through exclusive stores and distribution. With the recent acquisition of the company by Ananta Capital, it has embarked upon an aggressive growth plan involving pan India multi-channel distribution expansion.

