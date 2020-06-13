Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Business News | SRMIST Kickstarts 2020 E-counselling Admissions Process

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 07:44 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): E-counselling and interview based admissions has started at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur for M.Tech, MBA, BBA, Education, Hotel Management, Allied Health Sciences (Except Medicine and Dental) and Science & Humanities UG and PG programs due to COVID-19 pandemic. Aspiring students can apply and fill application online visiting www.srmist.edu.in.

The online process is made simple for candidates to upload all the required documents through the application portal. Selection would be based on eligibility, ZOOM or Tele Interview by faculty experts.

On selection, the candidate can remit the fee online and download the Provisional Admission Letter (PAL). Scholarships will be offered to meritorious and deserving students in line with the University policy. All M.Tech students will get a monthly Scholarship/Assistantship of Rs 12,500/-.

The classes for the freshers are scheduled to commence in September 2020, as per Government guidelines.

This year, SRMIST has created an incredible record in placement with 8500 plus job offers, 625 plus companies recruiting, and Rs 41.6 L top salary, the highest ever by any university in India. To enable the students to join companies on graduation, the online classes and examinations are planned and progressing well.

In case of B.Tech program, admission is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE, to be held from 30th July to 4th August 2020, in 127 Indian cities and five countries abroad, in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. The joint counseling is slated to be held in the seconnd or third week of August 2020. The students will be chosen based on their SRMJEEE rank.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

