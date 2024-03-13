PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Star Gold presents the World TV Premiere of 'Tiger 3', the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 16th at 8 pm and Sunday, March 17th at 12 pm for an action-packed adventure that will keep you glued to your television screens.

Starring the dynamic trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, 'Tiger 3' is directed by the visionary Maneesh Sharma and produced by the illustrious Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Packed with gripping action, suspense, and entertainment, this movie promises an unforgettable experience for you and your family.

Set after the events of War and Pathaan, 'Tiger 3' follows the journey of Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) as they embark on a mission to thwart a rogue ISI agent's nefarious plans to stage a coup against the Pakistani government. As loyalties are tested and motives questioned, the film also delves into Zoya's enigmatic past as an ISI agent, adding layers of intrigue to the narrative.

Salman Khan, on the film's premiere on Star Gold, said, "'Tiger 3' carries the message of peace and understanding, something that resonates with me deeply. I believe in the power of cinema to bring people together. As an actor, I am the happiest when my fans are entertained."

"'Tiger 3', the third in the successful franchise films - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai is a complete action-packed entertainer, and I am glad that the film will now reach the entire country when the film premieres on Star Gold on March 16, Saturday at 8 pm and March 17, Sunday at 12 pm." Salman Khan further added.

Director Maneesh Sharma said, "To take forward a blockbuster franchise like Tiger is an aspiration for any director. It was a dream come true for me to be working on one of the most iconic characters of Indian cinema. I am very excited and looking forward to the World TV premiere of 'Tiger 3' on Star Gold on March 16, Saturday at 8 pm and March 17, Sunday at 12 pm."

Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of Zoya said, "I've enjoyed every moment embodying the action-packed persona of Zoya. Portraying a spy of her caliber has been an exciting journey. I am thrilled that the entire country will get to watch the much-anticipated World TV Premiere of 'Tiger 3' on Star Gold on March 16, Saturday at 8 pm and March 17, Sunday at 12 pm."

Emraan Hashmi said, "''Tiger 3' in the YRF Spy Universe and the Tiger franchise is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, and I had a blast playing the anti-hero in this high-octane action film. 'Tiger 3' will now reach the entire country as it premieres of on Star Gold on March 16, Saturday at 8 pm and March 17, Sunday at 12 pm."

As the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe, 'Tiger 3' promises to engage audiences with its thrilling action sequences and interesting storyline. Don't miss out on this epic action-packed adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish!

